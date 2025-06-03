UK pushes for Trump tariff breakthrough as trade secretary heads to crunch talks in Paris

3 June 2025

Mr Reynolds is expected to discuss implementing the deal during talks with US trade representative in Paris on Tuesday
Picture: LBC

By Frankie Elliott

Trade Secretary Jonathan Reynolds is set to meet US officials on Tuesday as the UK aims to set a timeline for its exemption from President Donald Trump's tariffs.

Sir Keir Starmer and Mr Trump announced the broad terms of an agreement last month that would exempt the UK from some of the US president's tariffs on steel and cars while increasing market access for other goods.

The Prime Minister hailed the announcement as a major achievement, saying the UK was the first nation to reach such an agreement with Mr Trump.

But the details are still being worked out ahead of a formal deal, and the Government hopes for an agreement within weeks.

Mr Reynolds is expected to discuss implementing the deal during talks with US trade representative Jamieson Greer in Paris on Tuesday, where he is attending a meeting of the OECD.

That meeting comes amid uncertainty about the future of Mr Trump's tariffs after a US court last week ruled many of them unlawful, before an appeals court reinstated the levies pending a further hearing.

Last week also saw Mr Trump announce that he would double tariffs on steel to 50%, starting on Wednesday, and it remains unclear how the UK would be affected.

Mr Reynolds's visit to Paris is part of a three-day trip, during which he is expected to meet other trade ministers and attend a G7 ministerial meeting before heading to Brussels for meetings with his EU counterparts.

Mr Reynolds is expected to discuss implementing the deal during talks with US trade representative Jamieson Greer
Picture: Alamy

During the trip, the Trade Secretary will argue that the UK is a dependable partner in an era of increasing global volatility.

He said: "Our deals with the US, EU and India are proof that the UK is the most connected country in the world to do business. Along with our modern industrial strategy, our Plan for Change is making the UK a safe, stable bet in uncertain times.

"We recognise our relationship with G7 allies and EU counterparts must continue to evolve and deliver a better trading environment for our businesses and exporters.

"That's why we want to wipe away costly, business-blocking barriers and open up opportunities to grow our economy, create jobs and put more money in people's pockets."

Andrew Griffith, Conservative shadow business secretary, said: "Labour told the British public we had a deal with the US - but one month on there is no deal in sight, meaning British businesses and workers continue to suffer because of Labour's failed negotiations.

"After snatching the winter fuel payment, lying about not increasing taxes, and misleading the public by saying the US trade deal was done, the public will rightly not trust a word Labour says.

"As all the other political parties wrangle over how to spend more taxpayers money, only the Conservatives are committed to being responsible with the public finances."

