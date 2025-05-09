Exclusive

'There is nothing historic about it': Badenoch claims UK is in 'worse position' after US trade deal

9 May 2025, 17:41

Kemi Badenoch has rubbished the UK-US trade deal.
Kemi Badenoch has rubbished the UK-US trade deal. Picture: Alamy

By Henry Moore

Kemi Badenoch has told LBC Britain is in a “worse position” in the wake of the UK-US trade deal announced yesterday.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Claiming she signed the “biggest trade deal” in Britain’s post-Brexit history, the Conservative leader said many of the people praising this week’s agreement “don’t know anything about trade.”

Donald Trump and Sir Keir Starmer hailed the deal as “historic” as they hosted a joint press conference on Thursday.

Speaking from the White House, Donald Trump described the agreement as “full and comprehensive”, while Sir Keir said the deal would save “thousands of British jobs.”

Sir Keir said the trade deal will be “great for both countries.”

Leader of the Opposition and of the Conservative Party Kemi Badenoch
Leader of the Opposition and of the Conservative Party Kemi Badenoch. Picture: Getty

Trump said the “final details” of the agreement were still being “written up”, adding: “The actual deal is a very conclusive one we think, just about everything has been approved.”

But Ms Badenoch has rubbished the deal, declaring: "We shouldn't congratulate ourselves because things are slightly less painful than before.”

"I don't have a problem with the Prime Minister trying to fix things. What I do have a problem with is him trying to pretend a little thing is a big historic deal,” she told LBC.

“What we were looking for with the US was a comprehensive free trade agreement. This is not a comprehensive FTA.

“It's a little tariff deal to fix what Donald Trump imposed on us last month. Two months ago, we had tariffs from the US that were about 2 to 3%. They are now 10%.

The Prime Minister Meets Workers In Solihull As Trade Deal With The US Is Announced
The Prime Minister Meets Workers In Solihull As Trade Deal With The US Is Announced. Picture: Getty

“We are in a worse position. What is historic about that? Many of the people commenting don't know anything about trade. I do.

“I know what the tariffs were and I know we're in a worse position. But of course, Jeremy Hunt is not wrong.

“We should welcome it because we're in a better position than we were last week. So it's better than nothing, but it's not much.

“We shouldn't congratulate ourselves just because things are slightly less painful than they were before.

“So I don't have a problem with the Prime Minister trying to fix things. What I do have a problem with is him trying to pretend that a little thing is a big, historic deal. There is nothing big or historic about.”

US President Donald Trump looks on as British ambassador to the United States Peter Mandelson (3R) speaks during a trade announcement in the Oval Office
US President Donald Trump looks on as British ambassador to the United States Peter Mandelson (3R) speaks during a trade announcement in the Oval Office. Picture: Getty

The British Government has been seeking a deal with the United States to reduce the impact of sweeping tariffs imposed by Trump last month, which placed a 10% levy on all UK exports and a 25% charge on steel, aluminium and cars.

Speaking on Thursday, Trump said: “The US and UK have been working for years to try and make a deal and it never quite got there.

“It did with this Prime Minister, so I want to just congratulate you.”

Sir Keir added: “With this President and this Prime Minister we’ve managed to achieve what many people tried to achieve for many years, and I’m really pleased.”

The US president had previously described the deal as “full and comprehensive”, but Thursday’s announcement focused on a narrower set of industries.

Under the deal, American tariffs on British cars fall to 10% for the first 100,000 vehicles exported to the US, while tariffs on steel are scrapped.

Steel union Community’s assistant general secretary Alasdair McDiarmid said the deal would protect jobs in the industry.

He said: “The UK Government deserves enormous credit for negotiating this deal to reduce US tariffs which would have had a hugely damaging impact on our steel sector.”

In exchange, the UK has reduced tariffs on US products including beef and ethanol, which US commerce secretary Howard Lutnick said would create 5 billion dollars in “opportunity for American exports”.

The agreement on beef provides a tariff-free quota for 13,000 tonnes of US exports, but the UK Government said this would involve no reduction in food standards.

Mr Lutnick added that British-made Rolls Royce engines would be excluded from tariffs, with a UK airline agreeing to buy “10 billion worth of Boeing planes later today”.

Mr Trump said the UK would also be brought into “economic security alignment” with the US as a result of the deal.

Number 10 said work would continue on pharmaceuticals and remaining tariffs, but the US had promised to give the UK preferential treatment if any further tariffs were imposed.

Lord Peter Mandelson, the British ambassador in Washington, said the deal was “not the end, it’s just the end of the beginning”.

Speaking in the Oval Office, he said: “There is yet more we can do in reducing tariffs and trade barriers so as to open up our markets to each other, even more than we are agreeing to do today.”

Latest Donald Trump News

Anti-Trump protestors take to Greenland streets as Ursula Vance and US delegation's visit branded a 'provocation'

Greenland PM brands Usha Vance and US delegation's visit a 'provocation' as anti-Trump protestors swarm streets
Donald Trump has ordered the release of the last classified files surrounding the assassination of John F. Kennedy on Thursday, vowing that ‘everything will be revealed’.

'It's a lot of stuff' - Trump releases 80,000 classified pages relating to JFK assassination, honouring campaign promise
"The tariffs are going forward on time, on schedule," Trump said.

Trump says 25% tariffs on Canada and Mexico 'will go forward' in March after month-long delay
Donald Trump has ordered the release of the last classified files surrounding the assassination of John F. Kennedy on Thursday, vowing that ‘everything will be revealed’.

'Two shooters' involved in JFK assassination, claims task force head - as FBI reveals thousands of secret files
President Donald Trump presents a ceremonial key to the White House during a bilateral meeting with Israeli Prime Ministers Benjamin Netanyahu Tuesday Sept. 15 2020 in the Oval Office of the White House.

Trump to host Netanyahu in Washington marking first foreign leader visit since US inauguration
U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio meets with President Nayib Bukele at his residence at Lake Coatepeque in El Salvador, Monday, Feb. 3, 2025.

El Salvador offers to accept US deportees and criminals in 'unprecedented' migrant deal

China has announced retaliatory tariffs on the US

China announces retaliatory tariffs on US as Trump's levies take effect - but Canada and Mexico's are paused
Trump pauses 25% tariffs on Canada for 30 days as President says call with Trudeau went 'very well'

Trump pauses 25% tariffs on Canada for 30 days as President says call with Trudeau went 'very well'
Sir Keir Starmer has said the UK will not be “choosing between” the European Union and the United States

Britain will not choose between EU and US, says Starmer following Trump's tariff threats

Donald Trump won’t impose tariffs on Mexico for another month after a ‘constructive conversation’ which will see Mexico reinforce its side of the border with the US.

US trade tariffs on Mexico paused for a month after border deal

Latest Politics News

Jonathan Brash MP has called for the abolition of the Sentencing Council.

First Labour MP calls for abolition of 'two-tier' Sentencing Council as justice row erupts

Nigel Farage has yet again distanced himself from Donald Trump over his stance on Russia

Farage claims Trump could make Putin a 'winner' - as he distances himself from US President over stance on Russia
Secretary of State for Justice Shabana Mahmood

Judges reject Government's request to change 'corrosive' sentencing rules as 'two-tier justice' row erupts
Keir Starmer Visits the Siemens Energy plant

Northern England will no longer be 'held to ransom' by poor transport systems, says Starmer
Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese

Australia to hold federal election in May as housing and inflation among key issues

President Donald J Trump.

Donald Trump pushes for near-total control of Ukraine’s minerals and energy in huge increase on earlier demands
Richard Tice

Reform deputy says mental health is modern equivalent of ‘back pain’ - and disabled people are ‘swinging the lead’
x

I look forward to a statement that hits people like me, rather than those who can’t afford to eat, writes Andrew Marr
Chancellor of the Exchequer Rachel Reeves (right) and Deputy Prime Minister Angela Rayner during a visit to a housing development in Stoke-on-Trent. Picture date: Monday March 24, 2025.

Labour's worker's rights reforms to have 'net negative' impact on the economy, says OBR

Online Islamophobic abuse about the Mayor of London more than doubled in a single year during 2024, according to new research.

Online Islamophobic abuse targeting Sadiq Khan more than doubled last year, figures suggest