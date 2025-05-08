UK-US Trade Deal LIVE: Starmer says deal will save 'thousands' of British jobs amid 'historic' agreement

US President Donald Trump makes a trade announcement. Picture: Getty

By Henry Moore

Donald Trump has officially announced a 'historic' trade deal with the United Kingdom.

Speaking from the White House, Donald Trump and Sir Keir Starmer revealed details of the deal, including cuts to tariffs on cars and food produce.

Trump said: "The deal includes billions of dollars of increased market access for American exports, especially in agriculture, dramatically increasing access for American beef, ethanol, and virtually all the products produced by our great farmers."

He added the "bond between our two countries will soon be stronger than ever before."

While Starmer highlighted the connection between today's agreement and VE Day.

The deal's timing "couldn't be more apt", Starmer said.

"To be able to announce this great deal on the same day, 80 years forward, almost at the same hour - and as we were 80 years ago with the UK, the US standing side by side - I think is incredibly important and makes this truly historic."

