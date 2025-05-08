UK-US Trade Deal LIVE: Starmer says deal will save 'thousands' of British jobs amid 'historic' agreement

8 May 2025, 14:36 | Updated: 8 May 2025, 17:33

US President Donald Trump makes a trade announcement
US President Donald Trump makes a trade announcement. Picture: Getty

By Henry Moore

Donald Trump has officially announced a 'historic' trade deal with the United Kingdom.

Speaking from the White House, Donald Trump and Sir Keir Starmer revealed details of the deal, including cuts to tariffs on cars and food produce.

Trump said: "The deal includes billions of dollars of increased market access for American exports, especially in agriculture, dramatically increasing access for American beef, ethanol, and virtually all the products produced by our great farmers."

He added the "bond between our two countries will soon be stronger than ever before."

While Starmer highlighted the connection between today's agreement and VE Day.

The deal's timing "couldn't be more apt", Starmer said.

"To be able to announce this great deal on the same day, 80 years forward, almost at the same hour - and as we were 80 years ago with the UK, the US standing side by side - I think is incredibly important and makes this truly historic."

  • Donald Trump and Sir Keir Starmer have announced a trade agreement - the US president and British prime minister have said,
  • Mr Trump has said he is “thrilled to announce that we have reached a breakthrough trade deal with the United Kingdom,”
  • Sir Keir paid tribute to the special relationship between the nations and said it will offer “an incredible platform for the future,” 
  • The deal has scrapped tariffs on British steel for the US,
  • The agreement has also given protections to British farmers with more details about the ins and outs of the deal to follow.

Starmer thanks his friend Donald

Henry Moore

What did Trump and Starmer say about the deal?

The much-anticipated trade deal between the US and UK has now been announced - but what have Trump and Starmer said about it?

After the chaos of Trump’s tariffs announced in March, many will be relieved to see that the UK has now brokered a much more relaxed trade deal with the US.

Among those relieved voices are Keir Starmer, who credits this new deal as being the product of a government who “stands up, not stands aside”.

READ IN FULL: What Starmer and Trump have said about the new UK-US trade deal

Henry Moore

Trump 'surprised' by the size of UK economy

Henry Moore

'This is only the start', Trump says

Both Donald Trump and Keir Starmer have suggested today's deal will be expanded in the years to come. 

"This is a very conclusive deal, but we think we can grow it even from that," he said.

"But this is a maxed out deal that we're gonna make even bigger, and we're going to make it bigger through growth."

Starmer added "we would like to go further in relation to tariffs".

Henry Moore

Starmer says deal will save 'thousands of jobs'

Sir Keir Starmer is now speaking from the West Midlands. 

He says today's deal will save "thousands" of British jobs.

"That is a deal that will protect British businesses and save thousands of jobs in Britain," he said. 

"It will provide vital assurances for our life sciences sector, so important to our economy, and grant unprecedented market access for British farmers without compromising our high standards."

Henry Moore

Starmer issues statement in wake of trade deal announcement


Prime Minister, Keir Starmer, said: “The new global era demands a government that steps up, not stands aside.

“This historic deal delivers for British business and British workers protecting thousands of British jobs in key sectors including car manufacturing and steel.

“My government has put Britain at the front of the queue because we want to work constructively with allies for mutual benefit rather than turning our back on the world.

“As VE Day reminds us, the UK has no greater ally than the United States, so I am delighted that eight decades on, under President Trump the special relationship remains a force for economic and national security.

“This is jobs saved, jobs won but not job done and our teams will continue to work to build on this agreement.

“My Government is determined to go further and faster to strengthen the UK’s economy, putting more money in working people’s pockets as part of our Plan for Change.”

Henry Moore

Starmer highlights VE Day connection

Sir Keir Starmer highlighted today's VE Day connection as he spoke with Donald Trump,

The deal's timing "couldn't be more apt", Starmer said.

"To be able to announce this great deal on the same day, 80 years forward, almost at the same hour - and as we were 80 years ago with the UK, the US standing side by side - I think is incredibly important and makes this truly historic."

Henry Moore

'A historic day'

The PM has hailed this news as "a really fantastic, historic day." 

He described the agreement as "a real tribute to, the history that we have of working so closely together."

"This is going to boost trade, between, and across our countries," the PM said. 

"It's going to not only protect jobs, but create jobs., opening market access."

Henry Moore

Trump reveals details of trade deal

Donald Trump, speaking from the White House, has revealed details of his trade deal with the UK. 

He said: "The deal includes billions of dollars of increased market access for American exports, especially in agriculture, dramatically increasing access for American beef, ethanol, and virtually all the products produced by our great farmers."

He added the "bond between our two countries will soon be stronger than ever before."

Henry Moore

A 'very conclusive deal'

Donald Trump has arrived, describing today's deal as "very conclusive".

He said the details will be "ironed out" in the coming weeks, but a deal should be signed soon. 

He said Sir Keir Starmer has been  "terrific" in negotiations. 

Henry Moore

