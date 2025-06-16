Breaking News

UK-US trade deal signed and 'done', announces Donald Trump

16 June 2025, 22:10 | Updated: 16 June 2025, 22:21

President Donald Trump meets with Britain's Prime Minister Keir Starmer
President Donald Trump meets with Britain's Prime Minister Keir Starmer. Picture: Alamy

By Ella Bennett

The US-UK trade deal has been signed and is “done”, US President Donald Trump has said.

Sir Keir Starmer and Donald Trump are meeting at the G7 summit in Canada.

US President Donald Trump told reporters in Canada “We signed it, and it’s done”, as he confirmed the UK-US trade deal had been signed.

Mr Trump appeared to mistakenly say he had signed a “trade agreement with the European Union” as he stood alongside British Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer.

He added: “It’s a fair deal for both. It’ll produce a lot of jobs, a lot of income.”

Sir Keir replied: “Donald, thank you very much. This now implements on car tariffs and aerospace. A really important agreement. And so this is a very good day for both of our countries, a real sign of strength.”

Asked whether he could guarantee the UK would be protected from any further levies, the US president told reporters: “The UK is very well protected, you know why? Because I like them.”

Read more: Starmer and Trump to hold ‘one-on-one’ talks at G7 in push to wrap up trade deal

Read more: Starmer threatens Putin with more sanctions if Russia resists ceasefire calls

Britain's Prime Minister Keir Starmer holds papers he picked up after President Donald Trump dropped them
Britain's Prime Minister Keir Starmer holds papers he picked up after President Donald Trump dropped them. Picture: Alamy

Earlier in the day Sir Keir said he will talk about implementing the trade deal with the US during a one-on-one meeting with Mr Trump.

He said the deal was in the “final stages” and he expected it to be completed “very soon”.

Sir Keir added: "I’ll be having a one-on-one with him. I think I’m seeing him on a number of occasions today, because we’re in all of the sessions together.

“So I’ll be having a lot of conversations with President Trump, but we will be talking about our trade deal, because the trade deal, because that really matters for the vital sectors that are safeguarded under our deal, and so we’ve got to implement that now.”

In recent months, the UK has held a series of engagements aimed at securing a reduction in the tariffs Mr Trump imposed on Britain and the rest of the world on April 2.

Along with 10% tariffs on all British goods, the president imposed 25% levies on cars and steel.

He later increased the tariff on steel to 50%, but gave the UK a reprieve, keeping its rate at 25% until at least July 9.

Under the broad terms of last month’s agreement, the US will implement quotas that will effectively eliminate the tariff on British steel and reduce the tariff on UK vehicles to 10%.

