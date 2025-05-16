Pictured: Ukrainian man charged over arson attacks on homes and car linked to Keir Starmer

Roman Lavrynovych, the man believed to be responsible for three arson attacks linked to PM Sir Keir Starmer. Picture: Facebook

By Jen Kennedy

A Ukrainian national has been charged with three counts of arson with intent to endanger life over fires at two properties and a car linked to the Prime Minister, the Metropolitan Police said.

Roman Lavrynovych, 21, was arrested at an address in Sydenham, south-east London, in the early hours of Tuesday.

The arrest follows three separate fires, two at homes in North London and one vehicle fire in the same area.

Arson attacks were "an attack on all of us, on democracy and the values that we stand for", Sir Keir Starmer has told the House of Commons on Wednesday.

Lavrynovych was arrested in the early hours of 13 May and has remained in custody after warrants of further detention were obtained.

He is due to appear at Westminster Magistrates' Court on Friday, 16 May

Counter-terrorism officers worked "at pace" to establish the cause of the fires and "any potential motivation", Scotland Yard said.

Forensics officers is seen in Kentish Town, north London. Police are investigating a fire at Sir Keir Starmer's house in north London. Picture date: Monday May 12, 2025. Picture: PA

Conservative leader Kemi Badenoch condemned the attacks as "completely unacceptable".

"I think I speak for the whole house when I say that this wasn't just an attack on him, but on all of us and on our democracy," the Tory leader added.

Neighbours described hearing a loud bang and said police officers were looking for a projectile.

Police were alerted by the LFB to reports of a fire at the residential address at 1.35am.

Damage was caused to the property's entrance but nobody was hurt.In the early hours of Sunday, firefighters dealt with a small fire at the front door of a house converted into flats in nearby Islington, which is also linked to Sir Keir.

Police officers search a bin in Kentish Town, north London. Police are investigating a fire at Sir Keir Starmer's house in north London. Picture: PA

One person was assisted to safety via an internal staircase by crews wearing breathing apparatus, LFB said.

The car fire broke out in the early hours of Thursday May 8, in the same street as the Kentish Town property.

Commander Dominic Murphy, head of the Met's counter-terrorism command, acknowledged the probe may cause concern to MPs.

"I would encourage any MP who is concerned about their own safety to get in touch with their dedicated local Operation Bridger officer, who can provide further advice and support," he said in a statement on Tuesday.