‘Clearly I was upset’: Rachel Reeves breaks silence after breaking down in tears during PMQs

Rachel Reeves said "clearly I was upset" in the Commons but it was her job to be at Prime Minister's Questions "supporting the Government and that's what I tried to do". Picture: PA

By Josef Al Shemary

Rachel Reeves said "clearly I was upset" in the Commons but it was her job to be at Prime Minister's Questions "supporting the Government and that's what I tried to do".

Rachel Reeves was seen crying during PMQs on Wednesday as the PM declined to guarantee she would remain in place until the next election, rattling financial markets.

Sir Keir has since repeatedly expressed his support for her, confirming she will not lose her job any time soon.

She has since broken her silence on her tearful appearance, telling broadcasters: "Clearly I was upset yesterday and everyone could see that. It was a personal issue and I'm not going to go into the details of that.

"My job as Chancellor at 12 o'clock on a Wednesday is to be at PMQs next to the Prime Minister, supporting the Government and that's what I tried to do.

"I guess the thing that maybe is a bit different between my job and many of your viewers' is that when I'm having a tough day it's on the telly and most people don't have to deal with that."

While the Chancellor declined to give the reason behind her tears, she appeared to reject suggestions that her tears were related to a conversation with Commons Speaker Sir Lindsay Hoyle or another member of Government.

Rachel Reeves appears to cry at PMQs

Asked whether this was the case, the Chancellor said: "No, it was a personal issue, and I'm not going into the details of that.

"It wouldn't be right or fair. People saw I was upset, but that was yesterday. today's a new day and I'm just cracking on with the job.

"My job as Chancellor is to return the stability to the economy, bring investment into Britain, but most importantly to improve the lives of ordinary working people, which is why I'm so pleased that in this first year interest rates have come down four times, saving money for people with mortgages, I've been the Chancellor who's increased the national living wage... so I'm proud of what we've done this last year.

"But is there more to do as a Government? Absolutely there is, and I'm going to get on with that job."

Earlier today, she appeared in public with Sir Keir Starmer in a public show of unity, after the Prime Minister declined to guarantee she would remain in place until the election, rattling financial markets.

But he gave her his full backing this morning, and said he did not appreciate how upset she was in the Commons because he was focused on answering Prime Minister's Questions.

He said: "She is an excellent Chancellor, she will be Chancellor for a very long time to come, into the next election and beyond it.

Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer, Chancellor Rachel Reeves and Health Secretary Wes Streeting are seen during a visit to the Sir Ludwig Guttman Health & Wellbeing Centre on July 03, 2025. Picture: Getty

"She and I are absolutely committed to our fiscal rules and the economic stability that is so important to this country, and that is the rock on which we build everything else."On that issue, Rachel and I are in lockstep, and have been for years."

The Chancellor was seen beaming as she attended the launch of the Government's 10-year plan for the NHS in London, alongside the PM and Health Secretary, Wes Streeting.

She was repeatedly asked to comment on her tearful appearance in the Commons, but stayed silent as the PM's answered questions from journalists. Her own speech also didn't mention yesterday's events.

But Starmer heaped more praise on the Chancellor while unveiling his vision for the NHS, saying her decisions played a part in the Government investing "record amounts in the NHS".

In an exclusive opinion piece for LBC, the Prime Minister said it is his “personal” mission to save the NHS - noting that his mother, sister, and wife all worked in the service.

Almost a year on from the general election, Sir Keir Starmer vowed the government is “going to get it back on its feet and fit for the future.”

"It was created by a Labour government, and it will be saved by this Labour government."

Speaking about her tearful appearance yesterday, the Prime Minister said all people could be caught "off guard" by their emotions, but the Chancellor had to deal with it while on camera in Parliament.

He said she was doing an "excellent" job, would remain in place beyond the next general election, and that they were both absolutely committed to the Chancellor's "fiscal rules" to maintain discipline over the public finances.

UK Government bonds rallied and the pound steadied on Thursday, after reassurances from the Prime Minister about the Chancellor's future.

Sir Keir said he had spoken to the Chancellor on Wednesday evening and she was "fine", and her tears were as a result of a "purely personal" matter rather than the "ups and downs of this week".