JD Vance to stay with David Lammy as US vice president holidays in Britain

6 August 2025, 18:10

United States Vice-President JD Vance, right, and Britain's Foreign Secretary David Lammy are reported to be meeting during the VPs trip to Britain
United States Vice-President JD Vance, right, and Britain's Foreign Secretary David Lammy are reported to be meeting during the VPs trip to Britain. Picture: Alamy

By Danielle de Wolfe

US vice president JD Vance is to stay at David Lammy’s grace and favour country house when he visits the UK on holiday this summer, reports suggest.

Mr Vance and his family will begin their summer holiday this Friday with reports suggesting the VP is set to stay at Chevening, the Foreign Secretary’s Grade I-listed mansion in Kent.

The pair are said to have developed a warm friendship, bonding over their difficult childhoods and shared Christian faith.

Mr Lammy reportedly attendeded mass at the vice president’s Washington residence during a visit in March, and now plans to repay the favour with the stay at his country home.

The two are expected to hold a bilateral meeting before being joined by their families at Chevening.

It comes as Mr Vance is expected to host senior administration officials at a dinner at his residence on Wednesday ahead of the visit.

During the dinner, Vance is set to discuss topics including the administration's handling of the Jeffrey Epstein case, a source familiar with the matter told Reuters.

Read more: US envoy Witkoff meets Putin in Moscow as Trump deadline looms for Russia to agree Ukraine ceasefire

Read more: Starmer declines to rule out tax hikes as he defends handling of economy

Vice President JD Vance is set to visit the UK this Friday on a family holiday.
Vice President JD Vance is set to visit the UK this Friday on a family holiday. Picture: Alamy

“Lammy has visited Vance’s family and the relationship looks like it will continue to grow on a personal as well as a professional basis,” a source told the Telegraph.

The vice president and his family are also expected to visit Hampton Court Palace during their trip to the UK, the mainstay of which will be spent in the Cotswolds.

Mr Vance’s British holiday comes just weeks after Donald Trump travelled to Scotland, on a private visit his golf courses.

There he also met with EU chief Ursula von der Leyen to agree a trade deal with the bloc, and with Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer.

Mr Trump will return to the UK for a full state visit in September.

David Lammy, Foreign Secretary, is set to host JD Vance in Kent
David Lammy, Foreign Secretary, is set to host JD Vance in Kent. Picture: Alamy

The Foreign Secretary’s burgeoning relationship with Mr Vance represents a political change of heart, as he was once an outspoken critic of Mr Trump.

Mr Lammy described the US president as a “racist and KKK/neo-Nazi sympathiser” when Labour was in opposition, but since coming to power has brushed off his remarks as “old news”.

Asked about Mr Vance’s visit to the UK, a Foreign Office spokesman said: “Ministerial engagements will be announced in the usual way.”

