Thousands of veterans to benefit from housing employment and health with new UK-wide support network

The government has announced a £50 million funding boost for veterans. Picture: Getty

By StephenRigley

The Government has announced a new support system called Valour for veterans backed by £50 million of funding.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

A network of centres across the UK will be established and regional field officers provided to connect local, regional and national services that support veterans with housing, employment, health and welfare.

It is part of Labour's manifesto promise to fully implement the Armed Forces Covenant, which supports the military community through a range of initiatives and grants.

The Valour service will start off focusing on veterans with plans to later support the wider armed forces.

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer and shadow defence secretary, John Healey (centre right) meets British soldiers at Salisbury Plain in Wiltshire. Picture: Alamy

Read More: 50,000 kids write moving letters to WWII veterans ahead of 80th anniversary VE day celebrations

Read More: Keir Starmer pledges £3.5 million to support homeless veterans ahead of Remembrance Sunday

The Ministry of Defence will carry out research and focus groups with veterans and get their feedback to shape the service.

"The nation owes a duty to those who've served to defend our country, and it is only right that the Government steps up our support to them," Defence Secretary John Healey said.

"The Armed Forces set most people up for success in life but when veterans need help then support is too often a postcode patchwork.

"Our plan to develop a UK-wide veterans support service will work with enterprising health, employment and housing charities and it is backed by the one of the largest ever Government funding commitments to veterans."

Veterans Minister Al Carns said it would be the first data-driven framework for veterans' services and would channel resources to where they are needed.

He said: "As a veteran who served for 24 years, I recognise the unique challenges they've faced and the skills they possess.

"This new investment will ensure that every veteran, regardless of where they live, can access joined up support services in the way they need it."

He told LBC: "Valour is a restructuring of how we deliver support to veterans at the local level, the regional level and the national level. And we're going to deliver Valour centres which are going to provide different wraparound services for veterans.

"We've had the full support from John Healey and Keir Starmer to, for the first time, set up a veterans service run by veterans for Veterans. It's the first time the government's going to take responsibility for that and there's £50 million to start us off and that will continue along into the future."

Mark Atkinson, the director general of the Royal British Legion, said: "Whilst there are a range of Government services already in place for veterans, these services can vary depending on where you live and your access to information about the services available.

"Improved co-ordination across health, housing, employment, and mental wellbeing services is crucial to helping veterans lead successful lives."