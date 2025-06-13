Breaking News

Private schools, pupils and their parents lose historic High Court bid to stop Labour introducing VAT on school fees

Breaking News. Picture: Global

By Danielle de Wolfe

A group of private schools, pupils and their parents have lost a High Court challenge over the imposition by the Government of VAT on school fees.

The ruling comes amid uproar from schools and the parents of pupils, many of whom continue to insist the tax will force them to remove their children or shut schools altogether.

Sophie Kemp, partner and head of public law at Kingsley Napley, who represented the claimants, said: “This is a disappointing decision for the claimants, who are carefully considering the court’s judgment.

“It was important to challenge VAT on school fees, which both the Government and the court recognised had a discriminatory impact on children at religious schools as well as significant impact on children with SEN.”

