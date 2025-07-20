Exclusive

Environment Secretary slams 'outrageous' bonuses for water bosses but fails to rule out legislating against pay rises

20 July 2025, 11:53 | Updated: 20 July 2025, 12:04

j
Steve Reed has criticised the "outrageous" bonuses being paid to the bosses of failing water companies . Picture: LBC

By Flaminia Luck

The Environmental Secretary has criticised the "outrageous" bonuses being paid to the bosses of failing water companies - but failed to rule out legislating against pay rises for them.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Steeve Reed told LBC's Lewis Goodall on Sunday morning: "I think it's absolutely outrageous.

"We passed legislation this year that bans those multi-million pound bonuses and indeed the regulator then used that legislation.

"But I would say to people like the boss at Southern (Water), they really need to think how this is going to look to their customers when they failed to deliver the investment plan that they had committed to in previous rounds of investment programming.

"Trust levels between customers and their water companies in many parts of the country are at an all time slow. Taking steps like that is only going to make this worse. And I think they need to think again".

Read more: Who is going to pay for Britain's Watergate?

Read more: I'm sick of paddleboarding through sewage - water companies are a national disgrace

Watch Again: Lewis Goodall is joined by Environment, Food and Rural Affairs Secretary Steve Reed

While Mr Reed stopped short of pledging new legislation to curb such payouts, he made it clear the current system is out of touch with public expectations.

"I don't think it's right for government to intervene in the salaries that private sector companies pay," he said.

"Most people understand a bonus is something that is given to you for doing well. And in this case, water companies paying themselves bonuses are doing very, very badly.

"I think that pay increase is outrageous and I think that they should think again about it."

Lawrence Gosden
Lawrence Gosden. Picture: GOV.UK

Under new rules, companies are banned from paying bonuses if they do not meet environmental, consumer or financial standards, or are convicted of a criminal offence.

Earlier, on BBC's Sunday With Laura Kuenssberg the Environment Secretary has urged Southern Water's chief executive to turn down a pay rise worth hundreds of thousands of pounds, saying it was not "merited".

Lawrence Gosden, who has led Southern Water since 2022, was awarded £691,000 as part of a long-term incentive plan this year on top of his fixed pay of £687,000, according to the company's annual report.

It is understood that he has only received half of this payment this year, taking his total pay to more than £1 million.

Southern Water has insisted the payment to Mr Gosden is not a bonus but part of a long-term incentive plan set up in 2023 and linked to a two-year effort to improve the company's performance.

It is also paid directly by shareholders rather than out of consumers' bills.

A Southern Water spokesperson said its chief executive's pay and benefits were decided by a remuneration committee "following protocols and rules set out by Ofwat and in accordance with the law".

Environment Secretary pledges to halve sewage pollution from water companies by 2030

They added: "Lawrence Gosden's 2025 package includes a relocation allowance, and long-term incentive plan paid by shareholders which marks improvements made during the delivery of our turnaround plan. Both of these payments represent common industry practice."

Mr Reed's criticism of Mr Gosden's pay package came before the publication of a landmark review of the water industry, which is expected to recommend sweeping reforms to how the sector is regulated, including the abolition of regulator Ofwat.

The review follows widespread criticism of water companies for awarding executives large bonuses and paying significant dividends to shareholders while missing targets for investing in infrastructure and overseeing a rise in sewage pollution in England's rivers.

Earlier this month, Southern Water itself was forced to ask its owner, Australian investment firm Macquarie, for an extra £2.1 billion to help boost its struggling finances.

The company, which supplies 4.7 million people across the south and south-east of England, has amassed nearly £9 billion of debt - making it one of the most heavily indebted water firms in the UK behind Thames Water, previously also owned by Macquarie.

Latest Donald Trump News

Anti-Trump protestors take to Greenland streets as Ursula Vance and US delegation's visit branded a 'provocation'

Greenland PM brands Usha Vance and US delegation's visit a 'provocation' as anti-Trump protestors swarm streets
Donald Trump has ordered the release of the last classified files surrounding the assassination of John F. Kennedy on Thursday, vowing that ‘everything will be revealed’.

'It's a lot of stuff' - Trump releases 80,000 classified pages relating to JFK assassination, honouring campaign promise
"The tariffs are going forward on time, on schedule," Trump said.

Trump says 25% tariffs on Canada and Mexico 'will go forward' in March after month-long delay
Donald Trump has ordered the release of the last classified files surrounding the assassination of John F. Kennedy on Thursday, vowing that ‘everything will be revealed’.

'Two shooters' involved in JFK assassination, claims task force head - as FBI reveals thousands of secret files
President Donald Trump presents a ceremonial key to the White House during a bilateral meeting with Israeli Prime Ministers Benjamin Netanyahu Tuesday Sept. 15 2020 in the Oval Office of the White House.

Trump to host Netanyahu in Washington marking first foreign leader visit since US inauguration
U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio meets with President Nayib Bukele at his residence at Lake Coatepeque in El Salvador, Monday, Feb. 3, 2025.

El Salvador offers to accept US deportees and criminals in 'unprecedented' migrant deal

China has announced retaliatory tariffs on the US

China announces retaliatory tariffs on US as Trump's levies take effect - but Canada and Mexico's are paused
Trump pauses 25% tariffs on Canada for 30 days as President says call with Trudeau went 'very well'

Trump pauses 25% tariffs on Canada for 30 days as President says call with Trudeau went 'very well'
Sir Keir Starmer has said the UK will not be “choosing between” the European Union and the United States

Britain will not choose between EU and US, says Starmer following Trump's tariff threats

Donald Trump won’t impose tariffs on Mexico for another month after a ‘constructive conversation’ which will see Mexico reinforce its side of the border with the US.

US trade tariffs on Mexico paused for a month after border deal

Latest Politics News

The Public Accounts Committee (PAC) said the Government "lacks a coherent plan".

Labour’s pledge to recruit 6,500 teachers 'unclear' amid shortage crisis

Britain has urged Iran to negotiate with Donald Trump amid the ongoing conflict with Israel.

'Speak to the US', Britain pleads with Iran as it warns of 'very dangerous' consequences if Trump intervenes
Jonathan Brash MP has called for the abolition of the Sentencing Council.

First Labour MP calls for abolition of 'two-tier' Sentencing Council as justice row erupts

Nigel Farage has yet again distanced himself from Donald Trump over his stance on Russia

Farage claims Trump could make Putin a 'winner' - as he distances himself from US President over stance on Russia
Secretary of State for Justice Shabana Mahmood

Judges reject Government's request to change 'corrosive' sentencing rules as 'two-tier justice' row erupts
Keir Starmer Visits the Siemens Energy plant

Northern England will no longer be 'held to ransom' by poor transport systems, says Starmer
Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese

Australia to hold federal election in May as housing and inflation among key issues

President Donald J Trump.

Donald Trump pushes for near-total control of Ukraine’s minerals and energy in huge increase on earlier demands
Richard Tice

Reform deputy says mental health is modern equivalent of ‘back pain’ - and disabled people are ‘swinging the lead’
x

I look forward to a statement that hits people like me, rather than those who can’t afford to eat, writes Andrew Marr