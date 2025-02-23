'We have got to wake up' and spend more on defence, says ex-defence secretary Penny Mordaunt

23 February 2025, 16:14

Former defence secretary Penny Mordaunt told LBC that we must invest more in defence to secure peace in Ukraine.
Former defence secretary Penny Mordaunt told LBC that we must invest more in defence to secure peace in Ukraine. Picture: Getty Images / LBC

By Alice Padgett

Former defence secretary Penny Mordaunt told LBC that we must invest more in defence to secure peace in Ukraine.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Former defence secretary Penny Mordaunt told LBC's Lewis Goodall that "we have got to wake up" and spend more on defence, or there'll be "no deterrent for Russia".

Morduant said that the UK spending at least 3% on defence is crucial for remaining credible to the US, and achieving long-lasting peace in Ukraine.

"We have just got to wake up and if we don't, I'm afraid there will be no deterrent for Russia, there will be no credibility for Ukraine's security guarantees and I think it'll be very, very hard to hold together the transatlantic partnership," she said.

This comes as Prime Minister Keir Starmer is set to meet with President Trump at the White House on Thursday.

As part of his bid to woo the US President, it is expected Sir Keir will pledge greater UK defence spending and could also invite Mr Trump on a state visit to Balmoral.

Lewis Goodall speaks to Penny Mordaunt | Watch again

Read More: Zelenskyy willing to step down as Ukraine's president 'immediately' if it 'brings peace or Nato membership

Morduant also warned that a 'bad' peace negotiation would have ramifications for the whole of Europe.

"If this doesn't go the right way in the next few weeks and months it will be disastrous and we will be facing a conflict in future years so we have got to step up as Europeans to fund defence properly and we have got to - through that - give the United States to come and still be round the table with us," she said.

Keir Starmer Addresses Scottish Labour Party Conference On Day Three
Keir Starmer Addresses Scottish Labour Party Conference On Day Three. Picture: Getty

Morduant continued, telling LBC that criticising Trump's relationship with Russia will only cause more transatlantic friction.

She believes that Trump is being sympathetic to Russia because "he is wanting to undermine the alliance between Russia and China, he will have clear asks of Russia and that is his focus".

Latest Donald Trump News

Donald Trump has ordered the release of the last classified files surrounding the assassination of John F. Kennedy on Thursday, vowing that ‘everything will be revealed’.

'Two shooters' involved in JFK assassination, claims task force head - as FBI reveals thousands of secret files
President Donald Trump presents a ceremonial key to the White House during a bilateral meeting with Israeli Prime Ministers Benjamin Netanyahu Tuesday Sept. 15 2020 in the Oval Office of the White House.

Trump to host Netanyahu in Washington marking first foreign leader visit since US inauguration
U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio meets with President Nayib Bukele at his residence at Lake Coatepeque in El Salvador, Monday, Feb. 3, 2025.

El Salvador offers to accept US deportees and criminals in 'unprecedented' migrant deal

China has announced retaliatory tariffs on the US

China announces retaliatory tariffs on US as Trump's levies take effect - but Canada and Mexico's are paused
Trump pauses 25% tariffs on Canada for 30 days as President says call with Trudeau went 'very well'

Trump pauses 25% tariffs on Canada for 30 days as President says call with Trudeau went 'very well'
Sir Keir Starmer has said the UK will not be “choosing between” the European Union and the United States

Britain will not choose between EU and US, says Starmer following Trump's tariff threats

Donald Trump won’t impose tariffs on Mexico for another month after a ‘constructive conversation’ which will see Mexico reinforce its side of the border with the US.

US trade tariffs on Mexico paused for a month after border deal

Donald Trump Watches SpaceX Launch Its Sixth Test Flight Of Starship Spacecraft

Donald Trump axes $40billion US foreign aid agency after taking advice from Elon Musk

President Trump Signs Executive Orders In The Oval Office

Donald Trump says UK is 'out of line' but deal can be worked out as trade tariff war with EU looms
President Trump Signs Executive Orders In The Oval Office

Trump risks trade war as China, Canada and Mexico vow to respond to string of trade tariffs

Latest Politics News

c

Former Supreme Court Judge says Baroness Carr's intervention over PMQs immigration case comments was 'mistake'
Politicians 'must be able to question judicial decisions' amid row over 'activist judges,' Priti Patel tells LBC

Politicians 'must be able to question judicial decisions,' Priti Patel tells LBC amid row over 'activist judges'
Former Chief Whip Simon Hart has revealed details of a call from a Tory MP who asked to be saved from a brothel.

Former Chief Whip shares desperate call from Tory MP who 'needed saving from brothel with KGB agent and CCTV'
Examples of 'zombie knives' at a secure police location in Birmingham. Underage teenagers buying knives online remains 'a really concerning picture' for police, with illegal dealers selling weapons via social media.

Labour announces crackdown on online knife sellers as weapons 'easier for young people to buy than paracetamol'
Ukraine 'could partner with Europe' if sidelined from negotiations - as Ben Wallace brands Trump remarks 'pure Disney'

Ukraine 'could partner with Europe' if sidelined from negotiations - as Ben Wallace brands Trump remarks 'pure Disney'
Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov warned 'any appearance by armed forces under some other flag' in Ukraine would be 'completely unacceptable', in a dig at a peace plan floated by Keir Starmer.

Keir Starmer’s Ukraine peacekeeping plan ‘completely unacceptable’, Russia tells US in Saudi Arabia talks
Healey's comments came following Russia-US Peake talks in Saudi Arabia.

UK facing 'new era of threat' from Russia, Defence Secretary says as he unveils ‘biggest military shake up in 50 years’
US and Russia begin talks about Ukraine in Saudi Arabia

Vladimir Putin 'ready to meet Zelenskyy', Moscow says as Russia-US peace talks underway

FILE - President Donald Trump, right, talks with Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk at the White House in Washington, Feb. 3, 2017. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File)

'Not sustainable': Trump's ties to Musk 'won't last,' claims former White House comms chief
UK Grain Harvest

Almost 1 in 4 farms forced to shut in last two decades as Treasury meet farmers today