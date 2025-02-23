'We have got to wake up' and spend more on defence, says ex-defence secretary Penny Mordaunt

Former defence secretary Penny Mordaunt told LBC that we must invest more in defence to secure peace in Ukraine. Picture: Getty Images / LBC

By Alice Padgett

Former defence secretary Penny Mordaunt told LBC that we must invest more in defence to secure peace in Ukraine.

Former defence secretary Penny Mordaunt told LBC's Lewis Goodall that "we have got to wake up" and spend more on defence, or there'll be "no deterrent for Russia".

Morduant said that the UK spending at least 3% on defence is crucial for remaining credible to the US, and achieving long-lasting peace in Ukraine.

"We have just got to wake up and if we don't, I'm afraid there will be no deterrent for Russia, there will be no credibility for Ukraine's security guarantees and I think it'll be very, very hard to hold together the transatlantic partnership," she said.

This comes as Prime Minister Keir Starmer is set to meet with President Trump at the White House on Thursday.

As part of his bid to woo the US President, it is expected Sir Keir will pledge greater UK defence spending and could also invite Mr Trump on a state visit to Balmoral.

Morduant also warned that a 'bad' peace negotiation would have ramifications for the whole of Europe.

"If this doesn't go the right way in the next few weeks and months it will be disastrous and we will be facing a conflict in future years so we have got to step up as Europeans to fund defence properly and we have got to - through that - give the United States to come and still be round the table with us," she said.

Keir Starmer Addresses Scottish Labour Party Conference On Day Three. Picture: Getty

Morduant continued, telling LBC that criticising Trump's relationship with Russia will only cause more transatlantic friction.

She believes that Trump is being sympathetic to Russia because "he is wanting to undermine the alliance between Russia and China, he will have clear asks of Russia and that is his focus".