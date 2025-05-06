Welsh Labour leader blasts Starmer over winter fuel cuts amid Reform surge

Baroness Morgan insisted she 'will not stay silent' when the PM makes 'decisions that we think will harm Welsh communities and demanded a 'rethink' of cuts to winter fuel allowance and benefits. Picture: LBC

By Frankie Elliott

The Welsh Labour leader has slammed Sir Keir Starmer following the party's disastrous local election results, as panic continues to grow over the threat of Reform.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Baroness Morgan insisted she "will not stay silent" when the PM makes 'decisions that we think will harm Welsh communities and demanded a "rethink" of cuts to winter fuel allowance and benefits.

Her words come as the main parties continue to rebuild their images following last week's local elections, which was dominated by Reform victories.

Nigel Farage's party won control of 10 councils in England and picked up more than 600 seats across the local elections.

Labour lost the only council it was defending to Reform last week, plus Runcorn & Helsby in a Commons by-election.

Tony Blair has also warned the Prime Minister that Labour will be doomed to defeat if they are just the 'managers of the status quo'.

On Friday, Mr Farage said the party was now setting its sights on winning seats in the Welsh and Scottish parliaments, adding: "I believe we can and we will win that next general election."

Read more: Labour 'is reviewing its winter fuel payment' after Reform surge in local elections

Read more: UK planning on 'restricting visa applications from certain nationalities most likely to claim asylum'

In contrast, Sir Keir has been desperately trying to look into the reasons for the trouncing, with winter fuel allowance and welfare reforms seen as the main reasons for the party's decline.

On Tuesday, Wes Streeting admitted axing the winter fuel payments for millions of pensioners had been an issue with voters on the doorstep.

Nigel Farage's party won control of 10 councils in England and picked up more than 600 seats across the local elections. Picture: Getty

However, the health secretary refused to rule out a U-turn on the policy, but told broadcasters the government would be "reflecting on what the voters told us".

In a message to the Labour leader, Lady Morgan said she "will not hesitate to challenge from within".

She said: "To be honest, though, it hasn't all been popular.

"The cut in winter fuel allowance is something that comes up time and again, and I hope the UK Government will rethink this policy."

When discussing the proposed welfare reforms, Lady Morgan warned they were "causing serious concern here, where we have a higher number of people dependent on disability benefits than elsewhere".

She said: "In some of our former coalfield communities, over 40 per cent of working-age adults are in receipt of disability benefits.

"We know that disability cuts are likely to hit Wales more than six times more, proportionally, in some areas in Wales compared to England."

The Senedd elections next spring will be Lady Morgan's first as party leader, having assumed the role last summer.

On Tuesday, Wes Streeting admitted axing the winter fuel payments for millions of pensioners had been an issue with voters on the doorstep. Picture: Getty

Recent polling suggests Welsh voters are split three ways, with Labour on 27 per cent, and Reform and Plaid Cymru both on 24 per cent.

If these predictions turned out to be true, it would mark a significant downturn in the Labour vote, having secured 39.9 per cent in the last elections in 2021.

In the same contest, Plaid Cymru got 20.3 per cent of the vote, while Reform got just 1.6 per cent.

Baroness Morgan has also been vocal on the government's clean steel fund, calling for Wales to to receive a 'significant share' after ministers intervened in Scunthorpe.

"We do not want to see this funding going on supporting the Scunthorpe plant at the expense of the situation in Welsh steel," she told Senedd members.

A Government source has denied claims that Downing Street is rethinking the winter fuel policy.