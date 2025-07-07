Exclusive

'We're in a mess': Nigel Farage hits back at Lord Kinnock's call for wealth tax

7 July 2025, 16:51 | Updated: 7 July 2025, 16:56

Reform UK Leader Nigel Farage Hosts Press Conference With Zia Yusuf
Nigel Farage has warned millionaires are leaving the country. Picture: Getty
Natasha Clark

By Natasha Clark

Nigel Farage has hit back at Lord Kinnock's idea for a wealth tax to raise extra cash - saying there was "already an exodus of high taxpayers".

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The Reform party boss spoke out to slam the thoughts of the former Labour leader, who has floated the idea of more taxes on the riches.

Lord Kinnock, who was Labour leader from 1983 to 1992, told Sky News last weekend that imposing a 2% tax on assets valued above £10 million would bring in up to £11 billion a year.

And this lunchtime, No10 refused repeatedly to rule it out.

The Prime Minister's spokesperson insisted they could not write a future budget, but pointed to the Chancellor's previous words where she said we are "not interested" in such taxes.

It's understood the Treasury are sceptical about the idea of wealth taxes - but Rachel Reeves has to fill a fiscal black hole of up to £30billion ahead of the next budget.

Mr Farage told LBC earlier today on the idea of more taxes on the rich: "Genius... We already have an exodus of tens of thousands of our highest taxpayers. 'Let's get rid of all the rest of them and tax the poor.'

Read more: Starmer warned over fresh rebellion as PM faces backlash against special education needs reforms

Read more: High-profile sex criminals could face trial without jury under plans to tackle crisis in Britain's courts

Reform UK Leader Nigel Farage Hosts Press Conference With Zia Yusuf
Nigel Farage has warned millionaires are leaving the country. Picture: Getty

"There is an exodus, and not just of high taxpayers, but an exodus of wealth from this country. Britain is suddenly becoming an unattractive place for many to live.

"And the number of people in their 30s that I've met in the last couple of weeks who aren't yet wealthy but are entrepreneurs who want to make money - and they're heading off to Australia, they're heading off to Milano, they're heading off to America.

"We are in a real, real mess. Kinnock could not be more wrong."

The Chancellor has to find £1.25billion for the winter fuel u-turn, and another £2billion to pay for the welfare climbdown last week - after the PM faced defeat in the Commons over cuts to Personal Independence Payments.

She's vowed repeatedly to stick to her fiscal rules of not borrowing for day-to-day spending in a bid to shore up stability in the markets, and politically.

But that has made the idea of tax rises more likely.

Stella Creasy Hosts Parliamentary Event For The Labour Movement For Europe
Lord Kinnock has suggested higher wealth taxes to fund Reeves' black hole. Picture: Getty

Lord Kinnock told Sky on Sunday on the idea of more taxes on the rich: "It's not going to pay the bills, but that kind of levy does two things.

"One is to secure resources, which is very important in revenues.

"But the second thing it does is to say to the country, 'we are the government of equity'.

"This is a country which is very substantially fed up with the fact that whatever happens in the world, whatever happens in the UK, the same interests come out on top unscathed all the time while everybody else is paying more for getting services.

"Now, I think that a gesture or a substantial gesture in the direction of equity fairness would make a big difference."

No10 said earlier today: "We have repeatedly said that those with broadest shoulders carry the greatest burden, and the choices we've made reflect that, including closing loopholes on the non-dom tax regime, increasing air passenger duty on private jets and preventing tax rises for working people at the autumn budget.

"Our progressive tax system means the top 1% of taxpayers contribute nearly a third of income tax with revenue from wealth and asset taxes such as capital gains tax, inheritance tax, going towards funding 10s of billions of pounds for public services.

"You saw the decisions taken at the autumn budget, demonstrating our commitment to our fiscal rules while maintaining high levels of investment to rebuild our public services. As you know, I'm not going to write the next budget for you."

‘Preposterous’: LBC callers are divided over proposed wealth tax

Latest Donald Trump News

Anti-Trump protestors take to Greenland streets as Ursula Vance and US delegation's visit branded a 'provocation'

Greenland PM brands Usha Vance and US delegation's visit a 'provocation' as anti-Trump protestors swarm streets
Donald Trump has ordered the release of the last classified files surrounding the assassination of John F. Kennedy on Thursday, vowing that ‘everything will be revealed’.

'It's a lot of stuff' - Trump releases 80,000 classified pages relating to JFK assassination, honouring campaign promise
"The tariffs are going forward on time, on schedule," Trump said.

Trump says 25% tariffs on Canada and Mexico 'will go forward' in March after month-long delay
Donald Trump has ordered the release of the last classified files surrounding the assassination of John F. Kennedy on Thursday, vowing that ‘everything will be revealed’.

'Two shooters' involved in JFK assassination, claims task force head - as FBI reveals thousands of secret files
President Donald Trump presents a ceremonial key to the White House during a bilateral meeting with Israeli Prime Ministers Benjamin Netanyahu Tuesday Sept. 15 2020 in the Oval Office of the White House.

Trump to host Netanyahu in Washington marking first foreign leader visit since US inauguration
U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio meets with President Nayib Bukele at his residence at Lake Coatepeque in El Salvador, Monday, Feb. 3, 2025.

El Salvador offers to accept US deportees and criminals in 'unprecedented' migrant deal

China has announced retaliatory tariffs on the US

China announces retaliatory tariffs on US as Trump's levies take effect - but Canada and Mexico's are paused
Trump pauses 25% tariffs on Canada for 30 days as President says call with Trudeau went 'very well'

Trump pauses 25% tariffs on Canada for 30 days as President says call with Trudeau went 'very well'
Sir Keir Starmer has said the UK will not be “choosing between” the European Union and the United States

Britain will not choose between EU and US, says Starmer following Trump's tariff threats

Donald Trump won’t impose tariffs on Mexico for another month after a ‘constructive conversation’ which will see Mexico reinforce its side of the border with the US.

US trade tariffs on Mexico paused for a month after border deal

Latest Politics News

Britain has urged Iran to negotiate with Donald Trump amid the ongoing conflict with Israel.

'Speak to the US', Britain pleads with Iran as it warns of 'very dangerous' consequences if Trump intervenes
Jonathan Brash MP has called for the abolition of the Sentencing Council.

First Labour MP calls for abolition of 'two-tier' Sentencing Council as justice row erupts

Nigel Farage has yet again distanced himself from Donald Trump over his stance on Russia

Farage claims Trump could make Putin a 'winner' - as he distances himself from US President over stance on Russia
Secretary of State for Justice Shabana Mahmood

Judges reject Government's request to change 'corrosive' sentencing rules as 'two-tier justice' row erupts
Keir Starmer Visits the Siemens Energy plant

Northern England will no longer be 'held to ransom' by poor transport systems, says Starmer
Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese

Australia to hold federal election in May as housing and inflation among key issues

President Donald J Trump.

Donald Trump pushes for near-total control of Ukraine’s minerals and energy in huge increase on earlier demands
Richard Tice

Reform deputy says mental health is modern equivalent of ‘back pain’ - and disabled people are ‘swinging the lead’
x

I look forward to a statement that hits people like me, rather than those who can’t afford to eat, writes Andrew Marr
Chancellor of the Exchequer Rachel Reeves (right) and Deputy Prime Minister Angela Rayner during a visit to a housing development in Stoke-on-Trent. Picture date: Monday March 24, 2025.

Labour's worker's rights reforms to have 'net negative' impact on the economy, says OBR