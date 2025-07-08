Wes Streeting tells junior doctors 'public won't forgive them' as strike action looms

Health Secretary Wes Streeting. Picture: Alamy

By Jacob Paul

Wes Streeting has told junior doctors that the public will “not forgive them” ahead of another wave of strikes after they voted in favour of industrial action.

The Health Secretary said further staff walkouts will be “a disaster" for members of British Medical Association (BMA) after the group representing junior doctors voted for six months of strike action lasting into the new year.

He warned it would also be "a disaster for patients, just as we are finally moving the NHS in the right direction”, as he refuses to budge on the 29 per cent pay rise they have been demanding in a long-running dispute.

“The public will not forgive strike action in these circumstances and nor will I,” he told The Times.

Some 90% of voting resident doctors in England, formerly known as junior doctors, said they would down their stethoscopes and take to picket lines amid an ongoing row over pay.

File photo dated 27/6/2024 of junior doctors on the picket line outside St Thomas' Hospital, London. Picture: Alamy

The British Medical Association (BMA) said that there was a turnout of 55%.

The union has said that resident doctors need a pay uplift of 29.2% to reverse “pay erosion” since 2008/09.

“Patients do not support the proposed strike action and it doesn’t even command majority support among BMA resident doctors, less than half of whom actually voted for industrial action.," Mr Streeting told The Times.

He added: "There are no grounds for strike action now. Resident doctors have just received the highest pay award across the entire public sector.

"The government can’t afford to offer more and it wouldn’t be fair to other NHS workers either, many of whom are paid less.“I urge the BMA, even at this late stage, to reconsider this deeply damaging course of action.

"Work with a government that actually wants to work with you to improve working conditions for staff and care for patients.”

The ballot gives resident doctors a mandate for strike action until January 2026.

Previous strikes by resident doctors and other staff groups saw some 1.5 million appointments, procedures and operations postponed as a result.

The news will come as a blow to the Government after Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer’s “plan for change” pledged that by July 2029, 92% of patients will be seen within 18 weeks for routine hospital treatment such as hip and knee replacements.

The waiting list for routine hospital treatment in England is currently at its lowest level for two years, according to the latest figures, with an estimated 7.39 million treatments waiting to be carried out at the end of April.

Commenting on the announcement, Danny Mortimer, chief executive of NHS Employers – which is part of the NHS Confederation, said: “Resident doctors voting for more industrial action after the largest series of pay awards in the public sector is a troubling development.

“Further strikes are the last thing health leaders wanted and could result in tens, if not hundreds, of thousands of operations and procedures being delayed or cancelled, leaving patients in pain or discomfort.”

He added: “Our members will continue to try to provide the best care possible and maintain patient safety during any industrial action.“But it’s vital that the BMA also reflect on the way in which their last strikes were conducted to see if they can find better responses to requests for help.”

BMA resident doctors committee co-chairs Dr Melissa Ryan and Dr Ross Nieuwoudt said in a statement: “Doctors have spoken and spoken clearly: they won’t accept that they are worth a fifth less than they were in 2008.

“Our pay may have declined but our will to fight remains strong.“We now find ourselves at a crucial crossroads. Last year when in opposition Mr Streeting said that the solution to strikes was to talk to resident doctors – it was as true then as it is now.“

He made a point of acting quickly to grasp the issue and negotiate a solution.

“Only a few weeks ago he again said he wanted to get back round the table with us.

“Now we will see if he can once again make the right decision – he needs to come forward as soon as possible with a credible path to pay restoration.”