Streeting suggests Labour discontent is ‘manufactured rebellion’ as he refuses to confirm disability benefits U-turn

16 March 2025, 11:37 | Updated: 16 March 2025, 11:52

Health Secretary Wes Streeting tells Lewis Goodall there is a 'big need' for welfare reform

By Danielle de Wolfe

Wes Streeting has hit out at those ‘manufacturing rebellion’ within the Labour party amid speculation of a Government U-turn on a freeze to PIP disability benefits.

The planned freeze to personal independence payment (PIP) has come under fire from MPs within the party in recent days, with the discontent reportedly linked to the scale of the proposed welfare cuts.

Work and Pensions Secretary Liz Kendall is expected to announce reforms on Tuesday aimed at cutting a welfare bill that ministers have described as "unsustainable".

Speaking exclusively on Sunday with Lewis Goodall, Wes Streeting refused to be drawn on whether the Government planned to U-turn on the proposed freeze as part of this week's reforms.

"Labour is the party of work - the clue is in the name," he added, insisting the current benefits system was "unsustainable".

"There is a big need for reform,” Streeting told Lewis, insisting he had not seen the proposals put forward by work and pensions secretary Liz Kendall.

"There’s no point in debating what we’re doing until people see the full package."

London, England, UK. 16th Mar, 2025. WES STREETING, Secretary of State for Health and Social Care, arrives at BBC before appearing on Sunday With Laura Kuenssberg.
London, England, UK. 16th Mar, 2025. WES STREETING, Secretary of State for Health and Social Care, arrives at BBC before appearing on Sunday With Laura Kuenssberg. Picture: Alamy

The health secretary hit out at speculation surrounding discontent within the Labour Party over the reforms, adding we should pause before "manufacturing rebellion".

It comes despite his Streeting's colleague, MP for Nottingham East Nadia Whittome, criticised the Government's proposed welfare cuts.

She added there was "extremely widespread unhappiness" within Labour about welfare changes.

"I'm not getting into speculation about an aspect of social care you've chosen to discuss in isolation," Streeting said in a heated exchange with Lewis.

“With respect, everyone’s been commenting on speculation,” he added, insisting: "We haven't discussed welfare reforms at cabinet".

It comes as Labour is set to unveil new plans that will see disabled people given the 'right to try' working without the immediate risk of losing their benefits.

Work and Pensions Secretary Liz Kendall is expected to announce the legislation as part of welfare reforms, as the government introduces a "right to try guarantee".

The move is said to be in response to surveys suggesting disabled people and those with long-term health conditions fear they will not get their benefits back if they try employment, but it does not work out.

File photo dated 12/02/25 of Health Secretary Wes Streeting, he has said sending crack teams of top doctors to hospital trusts in areas with high levels of people who do not have jobs is cutting waiting lists, Wes Streeting has said.
File photo dated 12/02/25 of Health Secretary Wes Streeting, he has said sending crack teams of top doctors to hospital trusts in areas with high levels of people who do not have jobs is cutting waiting lists, Wes Streeting has said. Picture: Alamy

"I spend all of my waking hours thinking about the future of health and social care, not every aspect of the healthcare system," Streeting said.

"We want to reduce poverty in this country... Our welfare system is not designed to support endlessly who are able to work. It's there to be a springboard," he insisted.

It comes amid speculation payments would not rise in line with inflation for a year.

Streeting told LBC that the UK was “an outlier in the wrong ways” when it comes to welfare benefits.

Speaking earlier on Sunday, the Health Secretary said: "I haven't seen the full plans, they haven't come to Cabinet yet.

"But what I do know is the Work and Pensions Secretary wants to support people who need help the most and we've got to make sure that there is a wider range of support, and that everyone's playing their part, including me, because with those levels of illness, for example, if I can help people back to health, in many cases I'll be helping them back to work and that's what we'll do."

Wes Streeting added that he thought doctors were "overdiagnosing" mental health conditions.

