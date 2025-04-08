Exclusive

'If there is a trade war from Trump’s tariffs - we’ll get caught up in it', Streeting warns

The UK will not be 'immune' from a global trade war, warns Streeting. Picture: LBC/Alamy

By Ella Bennett

Wes Streeting has warned if there is a trade war between other countries the UK will not be immune from it.

The Health Secretary told LBC's Nick Ferrari that the UK would "get caught up" if there was a trade war between other countries, even if the UK was not directly involved, after Donald Trump imposed sweeping global tariffs last week.

The US tariffs have caused global market turmoil amid fears that the affected countries, including China and the EU members, could impose retaliatory sanctions.

The UK was only hit individually with 10% tariffs, as well as the global 25% tax on car imports. Labour appear to be taking a more conciliatory stance than some other countries.

Keir Starmer said on Monday that he would not be "cowed" by Mr Trump, but also that he continued to push for a trade deal.

Mr Streeting hailed the Prime Minister's efforts to secure a trade deal to avoid the worst impacts of a trade war.

The Health Secretary told Nick: "We are certainly going to get caught up if there is a trade war between other countries, because this is a global economy and we are not immune from it."

He said: "It's why what the Prime Minister has been doing is really important in terms of leadership. Making sure we're at the right end of the US tariffs regime and not stopping there, trying to get a proper economic agreement with the US, making sure we're breaking down barriers to trade with other countries around the world, and thirdly, making sure we're backing British industry.

"Support [was] announced yesterday for the car industry, for UK life sciences, more to come on that front. But these are very turbulent and unprecedented times.

"And that's why it's so important that as well as providing support for industry at home, we are a champion for free trade globally. And that's where this Prime Minister and the government is."

President Trump announced a 10% tariff on UK goods. Picture: Getty

Mr Trump imposed a 10% tariff on US imports of British goods, along with the 25% tariff on cars and separate import taxes for steel and aluminium as part of his 'liberation day' on April 2.

The president suggested the tariffs could be both a negotiating tool to extract concessions out of other countries, as well as “permanent” levies aimed at raising cash for America’s coffers, amid contrasting views from members of his administration about their purpose.

Sir Keir warned the tariffs were “not a passing phase” as he visited Jaguar Land Rover’s West Midlands plant on Monday, but urged workers at the car maker to remain calm.

“This is a moment for cool heads, nobody wins from a trade war, you know that,” he said.

The luxury car maker has been hit by the US tariffs, with the Prime Minister insisting moves to ease the transition towards phasing out petrol and diesel cars was a “statement of intent” in backing Britain’s automotive industry.

The threat of a global trade war deepened as Mr Trump said he was willing to impose “additional tariffs on China of 50%” in response to Beijing’s retaliatory 34% rate.

Early on Tuesday, China called the US‘s imposition of “so-called ‘reciprocal tariffs’… completely groundless” and hinted more retaliatory tariffs may be coming.

A Commerce Ministry statement said: “The US threat to escalate tariffs on China is a mistake on top of a mistake and once again exposes the blackmailing nature of the US. China will never accept this. If the US insists on its own way, China will fight to the end.”

The EU, which is facing a 20% tariff rate from the US, has also warned it could retaliate.