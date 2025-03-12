Wes Streeting’s aide accused of exposing himself to 13-year-old girl

Mr Gould, an aide of Wes Streeting, plead guilty on Monday to two counts of exposing himself to a 13-year-old girl. Picture: Handout

By Danielle de Wolfe

The aide of Health Secretary Wes Streeting has been accused of exposing himself to a 13-year-old girl.

Senior aide Sam Gould, 33, who represents Hainault ward on Redbridge Council, pleaded guilty to two separate counts of indecent exposure on Monday.

Appearing at Barking Magistrate's Court in London, Gould was charged with two separate counts, the first relating to an incident involving the teenager and a second incident, which took place in Hornchurch last month, involving a 25-year-old woman.

The councillor, who ran as the Labour parliamentary candidate for Romford in 2015, is alleged to have sat in his car performing a sex act with his trousers down when the young girl saw him.

Health Secretary Mr Streeting said he was “shocked and horrified” following the news.

According to The Sun, the scared teenager was forced to bang on doors for help as Labour councillor and ex-parliamentary candidate Sam Gould, 33, pursued her.

The girl's mother reportedly said her daughter is now terrified to leave the house.

Gould has now been banned front sitting in the front seat of any vehicle, and must also spend each night at the same address.

Gould is now said to be facing calls to resign as a Labour councillor following the guilty pleas.

Mr Streeting said: “No one should have to endure this behaviour and I am grateful to the police for taking swift action.

“A disciplinary process has been under way since I was made aware of his arrest at the weekend and, following his guilty plea, I am calling for him to resign as a Redbridge councillor immediately.

London, UK. 04 Mar 2025. Pictured: Wes Streeting - Secretary of State for Health and Social Care departs a cabinet meeting in Downing Street: Justin Ng/Alamy Live News. Picture: Alamy

“He has abused my trust, the trust of my team and the trust of my constituents and must now accept the consequences of his actions.”

Redbridge Council has since said it is “deeply disturbed” by his arrest, adding “immediate steps” will be taken to ensure Gould does not have access to its systems.

Gould was released on bail following the hearing and is due to appear again on April 7.

It comes as former Labour MP Mike Amesbury said he will stand down from parliament after being convicted of assault for repeatedly punching a constituent.