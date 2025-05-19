‘We’ve been sold out again’ Angry fishermen hit out over EU ‘reset’ deal as they raise fears over Britain’s fishing industry

Andrew Lawrence, a fisherman in Leigh-on-Sea, said: "I think it's going to affect the inshore fishery massively, especially on jobs.

By Josef Al Shemary

Angry fishermen have hit out at the Brexit ‘reset’ deal signed between the UK and the EU on Monday, which reportedly gives EU boats access to UK waters for the next 12 years.

A landmark deal was struck between the UK and the European Union after both sides agreed a last minute breakthrough in Keir Starmer's Brexit reset talks.

But it is understood the 12 year deal gives EU fishing boats access to UK waters.

Fishing had proven to be a controversial point in negotiations on a potential post-Brexit deal, as European countries, including France, have been keen to secure continued access to British waters for fishing.

Fishermen across the UK have slammed the deal, with one telling LBC’s Shivani Sharma that they ‘have been sold out again’.

Andrew Lawrence, a fisherman in Leigh-on-Sea, said: “I think it's going to affect the inshore fishery massively, especially on jobs.

“We're struggling to get youth and younger guys into the industry now, but personally, I don't think there's any future.”

The fishing industry in the UK has been shrinking, with 5,418 registered fishing vessels in 2023. This is a reduction of 54% since 1993.

While the EU will have access to UK waters until 2038, it is understood that there will not be an increase in the amount of fish countries from the bloc are allowed to catch. There will also not be a decrease in the British fishing quota.

Mr Lawrence said: “We need to fish our own waters, we need to process it in our own country and then we can export it. But obviously we need to be eating more fish ourselves in this country.

“But it's not a great deal for us. The only ones that are going to benefit is the EU.”

While the exact details of the deal are expected to be confirmed by the Government later today, it is thought the UK has secured improved trading rights for food and agricultural products, and British firms will have access to a 150 billion euro (£125 billion) EU defence fund.

While fishing was always expected to be part of the deal, the length of the deal has drawn criticism from Reform UK and the Conservatives, as Kemi Badenoch said the 12-year span meant the UK was “a rule-taker from Brussels once again”.

Asked if he was surprised by the length of the deal, Mr Lawrence said: “Nothing surprises me now with this government.

“So all I can say is I think Nigel Farage will have something to say about this and I think the Tories have already said something, but, you know, we've been sold out again and that wasn't the deal and that's why we didn't vote Brexit.”

He added: “For the whitefish sector, the inshore fishery boats, it's not looking good.

“Again, my main concern is who's going to carry on the industry over the next 10, 20, 30 years. Because if I was a youngster now, I certainly wouldn't be looking into this type of industry.”

There are still steps to take before a more comprehensive deal is signed, but reports suggest there could be agreements on allowing British travellers to use e-gates at European airports, cutting red tape on food exports and imports, and setting up a youth mobility scheme with the EU.

The Prime Minister said the agreement would be "another step forwards" for the UK and "good for our jobs, good for our bills and good for our borders".