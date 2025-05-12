What is chlorinated chicken and will the UK get it after Trump deal?

A rally protesting chlorinated chicken being introduced in the UK. Picture: Getty

By William Mata

Sir Keir Starmer has signed a huge post-Brexit trade deal with the US to end weeks of economic uncertainty after Donald Trump’s “liberation day” tariff announcements.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The prime minister has agreed terms on steel, manufacturing, pharmaceuticals and film production, hailing the continuation of the “special relationship” despite diplomatic tests.

"That is a deal that will protect British businesses and save thousands of jobs in Britain," Sir Keir said. “It will provide vital assurances for our life sciences sector, so important to our economy, and grant unprecedented market access for British farmers without compromising our high standards."

The deal has been criticised in some quarters, with Conservative Party leader Kemi Badenoch telling LBC that Britain “is in a worse position,” on the back of it, while economist James Meadway wrote an ed op that the deal is “only good for Mr Trump and not Britain”.

One key element of the trade agreement involves concessions on food and agriculture imports with greater market access being guaranteed on either side.

For Britain it could see reduced levies on meat and shellfish products which has given rise to the debate once more around chlorinated chicken.

Ed Miliband would not eat chlorinated chicken

What is chlorinated chicken?

In the US, it is common practice to wash poultry with chlorinated water during processing to reduce bacterial contamination. The American argument is that this can improve food safety but it is not one reflected in the UK or the EU.

The RSPCA is opposed to the practice for fears it could be used to compensate for poorer animal welfare standards. It also has environmental impacts and is banned in the UK.

Instead, British farms subscribe to minimum welfare quality standards for poultry which means that production is completed in conditions that are safe enough to mean that carcasses do not need to be dosed in chlorine.

Donald Trump, here on the phone to Sir Keir Starmer, has welcomed a British trade deal. Picture: Getty

Will Donald Trump’s deal with Sir Keir Starmer mean Britain gets chlorinated chicken?

Probably not. British ministers have previously ruled out accepting controversial products and have also drawn a line over hormone-fed beef.

Energy secretary Ed Miliband told LBC’s Nick Ferrari that he's "not into chlorinated chicken" and would not eat it even if it was included in a future deal.

Mr Miliband said: "The key criteria for any trade deal is does it benefit Britain?

"And that's what the chancellor [and] the business secretary will be focused on. I think they probably will be less interested for a whole range of reasons in my eating habits."

US secretary of agriculture Brooke Rollins said the “major” deal is “an agreement in concept,” adding that more details still need to be fleshed out.

She said that this will be "very, very good" for American farmers and "for our ranchers that have long suffered as we begin to realign.”