What the government is doing to boost pensions

22 July 2025, 09:36 | Updated: 22 July 2025, 09:39

Liz Kendall arrives in Downing Street
Work and pensions secretary Liz Kendall. Picture: Getty

By William Mata

The government is set to review state pensions due to fears that Britons are now saving enough for their retirement.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Liz Kendall announced on Monday that Labour is set to revive the pensions commission to provide recommendations for how to boost retirement income from 2027 to avert a crisis.

The work and pensions secretary also announced the next statutory government review into the pension age.

Under current projections, those looking to retire in 2050 are set to receive £800 per year less than current pensioners - despite soaring levels of inflation.

Read also: Britain’s pension problem is growing – this is our best chance to fix it

Ms Kendall said: “Put simply, unless we act, tomorrow’s pensioners will be poorer than today’s, because people who are saving aren’t saving enough for their retirement.

“And crucially, because almost half of the working age population isn’t saving anything for their retirement at all.”

Read also: "You're disgusting!" Caller Lyn outraged by suggestion her pension be cut

The statistics break down to show that more than three million who are self-employed are saving into pensions, while only one-in-four low earners in the private sector are.

Here is what the government is set to do.

Pensions schemers bill and pension megafunds

The pension schemes bill and the creation of pension megafunds mean an average earner could get a £29,000 boost to their pension pots - the government says.

Announced previously, in June, the bill is expected to help 20 million workers by breaking down their pensions and making them easier to view and keep tabs on.

The bill had its second reading in July and is expected to get rubber stamped in September.

Chancellor of the Exchequer Rachel Reeves and Energy Security and Net Zero Secretary Ed Miliband during a visit to the Materials Laboratory at the Royal School of Mines in Imperial College London,
Chancellor Rachel Reeves has announced various pensions schemes since Labour won power. Picture: Alamy

What are megafunds?

Megafunds were announced by chancellor Rachel Reeves in November 2024 and will be created by consolidating two main types of pension schemes.

“These megafunds mirror set-ups in Australia and Canada, where pension funds take advantage of size to invest in assets that have higher growth potential,” the government says.

Relaunching the pensions commission

Two decades after it stopped, the government is set to revive its pensions commission to “examine the pension system as a whole and look at what is required to build a future-proof pension system that is strong, fair and sustainable”.

The review is due in 2027 and is set to complete a comprehensive review as to how people can be helped to save for their retirement.

Minister for pensions, Torsten Bell, said: “The original pensions commission helped get pension saving up and pensioner poverty down.

“But if we carry on as we are, tomorrow’s retirees risk being poorer than today’s. So we are reviving the pensions commission to finish the job and give today’s workers secure retirements to look forward to.”

Ms Kendall added: “The [original] commission laid the groundwork, and now, two decades later, we are reviving it to tackle the barriers that stop too many saving in the first place.”

The commission will be made up of Baroness Jeannie Drake (a member of the original Commission), Sir Ian Cheshire and Professor Nick Pearce, who will be responsible for steering its work.

Latest Donald Trump News

Anti-Trump protestors take to Greenland streets as Ursula Vance and US delegation's visit branded a 'provocation'

Greenland PM brands Usha Vance and US delegation's visit a 'provocation' as anti-Trump protestors swarm streets
Donald Trump has ordered the release of the last classified files surrounding the assassination of John F. Kennedy on Thursday, vowing that ‘everything will be revealed’.

'It's a lot of stuff' - Trump releases 80,000 classified pages relating to JFK assassination, honouring campaign promise
"The tariffs are going forward on time, on schedule," Trump said.

Trump says 25% tariffs on Canada and Mexico 'will go forward' in March after month-long delay
Donald Trump has ordered the release of the last classified files surrounding the assassination of John F. Kennedy on Thursday, vowing that ‘everything will be revealed’.

'Two shooters' involved in JFK assassination, claims task force head - as FBI reveals thousands of secret files
President Donald Trump presents a ceremonial key to the White House during a bilateral meeting with Israeli Prime Ministers Benjamin Netanyahu Tuesday Sept. 15 2020 in the Oval Office of the White House.

Trump to host Netanyahu in Washington marking first foreign leader visit since US inauguration
U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio meets with President Nayib Bukele at his residence at Lake Coatepeque in El Salvador, Monday, Feb. 3, 2025.

El Salvador offers to accept US deportees and criminals in 'unprecedented' migrant deal

China has announced retaliatory tariffs on the US

China announces retaliatory tariffs on US as Trump's levies take effect - but Canada and Mexico's are paused
Trump pauses 25% tariffs on Canada for 30 days as President says call with Trudeau went 'very well'

Trump pauses 25% tariffs on Canada for 30 days as President says call with Trudeau went 'very well'
Sir Keir Starmer has said the UK will not be “choosing between” the European Union and the United States

Britain will not choose between EU and US, says Starmer following Trump's tariff threats

Donald Trump won’t impose tariffs on Mexico for another month after a ‘constructive conversation’ which will see Mexico reinforce its side of the border with the US.

US trade tariffs on Mexico paused for a month after border deal

Latest Politics News

The Public Accounts Committee (PAC) said the Government "lacks a coherent plan".

Labour’s pledge to recruit 6,500 teachers 'unclear' amid shortage crisis

Britain has urged Iran to negotiate with Donald Trump amid the ongoing conflict with Israel.

'Speak to the US', Britain pleads with Iran as it warns of 'very dangerous' consequences if Trump intervenes
Jonathan Brash MP has called for the abolition of the Sentencing Council.

First Labour MP calls for abolition of 'two-tier' Sentencing Council as justice row erupts

Nigel Farage has yet again distanced himself from Donald Trump over his stance on Russia

Farage claims Trump could make Putin a 'winner' - as he distances himself from US President over stance on Russia
Secretary of State for Justice Shabana Mahmood

Judges reject Government's request to change 'corrosive' sentencing rules as 'two-tier justice' row erupts
Keir Starmer Visits the Siemens Energy plant

Northern England will no longer be 'held to ransom' by poor transport systems, says Starmer
Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese

Australia to hold federal election in May as housing and inflation among key issues

President Donald J Trump.

Donald Trump pushes for near-total control of Ukraine’s minerals and energy in huge increase on earlier demands
Richard Tice

Reform deputy says mental health is modern equivalent of ‘back pain’ - and disabled people are ‘swinging the lead’
x

I look forward to a statement that hits people like me, rather than those who can’t afford to eat, writes Andrew Marr