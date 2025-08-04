What are the policies of Your Party?

Zarah Sultana and Jeremy Corbyn in 2021: They are set to co-lead Your Party. Picture: Getty

By William Mata

Jeremy Corbyn has thrown his weight behind a new left-wing political party which has been formed by exiled Labour members.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

More than 500,000 have registered an interest in Your Party, a venture co-led by the former Labour leader Mr Corbyn, and Zarah Sultana, the Coventry South MP.

There has been some confusion around the name of the outfit, with Ms Sultana having tweeted: “It’s not called Your Party!” while the name is also not registered with the Electoral Commission.

However, while speaking to Novara Media at the Stop Starving Gaza demonstration outside Downing Street on Friday, Mr Corbyn said: “The working title is yourparty.uk – it’s your party.”

It is possible the party could be named at the first conference, although Mr Corbyn has appeared to have all-but confirmed the name in a video address on Twitter.

Real change is coming.



Join us at https://t.co/0bhBHhWvVa pic.twitter.com/PWGFfT5nzt — Jeremy Corbyn (@jeremycorbyn) August 4, 2025

The Islington North MP has said: "It's time for a new kind of political party. One that is rooted in our communities, trade unions, and social movements.

"One that builds power in all regions and nations. One that belongs to you."

While the name is yet to be officially confirmed, here is what we know about the new party.

What does Your Party stand for?

In his initial video on Monday, Mr Corbyn said Your Party would stand for:

More council housing,

An end to child poverty,

An end to homelessness,

An end to inequality,

Rich people pay more tax,

End the selling of arms to “regimes that bomb innocent people”

Zarah Sultana has said that co-leading with Jeremy Corbyn would be her preference. Picture: Alamy

Ms Sultana had announced at the beginning of July that she had left Labour to start the new party with Mr Corbyn.

She said at the time: "We are not going to take this anymore. We're not an island of strangers; we're an island that's suffering.

“Billionaires already have three parties fighting for them. It's time the rest of us had one."

She listed other motivating factors as the government scrapping winter fuel payments for pensioners, cuts for disabled people and the two-child benefit cap.

Action in support of Palestine is also thought to be high on the agenda with Ms Sultana and Mr Corbyn having been at various marches.

Further details about the party’s policies and structure might be set out at the conference, a date and location for which has not been set.

Zarah Sultana has been Coventry South MP since 2019. Picture: Alamy

Who will lead Your Party?

As to who will lead the party, Ms Sultana tweeted: “As I’ve always said, I would like to co-lead with Jeremy but that will ultimately be decided by members.

“I believe in open democratic leadership and one member one vote.”

She hit out at the “divide and rule” of the media in covering her.

“The sexism and Islamophobia in comments like “highly ambitious”, “untested” and “a lot of work to do” isn’t even subtle,” she added.

“How dare a young Muslim woman aspire to take a leadership role, we should just accept being window dressing.”