What is a whip and what does it mean to lose it?

Ian Richardson played the fictional chief whip Frank Urquhart in House of Cards
Ian Richardson played the fictional chief whip Frank Urquhart in House of Cards. Picture: Alamy

Sir Keir Starmer has suspended four backbench MPs after they voted against the government’s planned cuts to welfare.

The prime minister has removed the whip from Brian Leishman, Neil Duncan-Jordan, Chris Hinchcliff, and Rachael Maskell. They were considered ringleaders of the 47 MPs to rebel over a vote

Mr Leishman has said he could rebel again, while Ms Maskell said she was suspended for “standing up for my constituents”.

Sir Keir’s leadership is being tested by Labour members, while party exile Zarah Sultana has now formally left and announced plans to start a new left-wing party alongside Jeremy Corbyn.

Party members have been unimpressed with the government scrapping winter fuel payments for pensioners, cuts for disabled people and the two-child benefit cap.

Ms Sultana has also spoken for a few in voicing displeasure with the party’s stance over Palestine, with the Coventry South MP (who has not yet named her new party) accusing the government of being an "active participant" in genocide.

Here is a breakdown of the Parliamentary terminology.

Sir Alan Campbell, Labour chief whip, leaving 10 Downing Street
Sir Alan Campbell is the chief whip. Picture: Getty

Who is the chief whip and what do they do?

The position was made famous by Ian Richardson and later Kevin Spacey who played Frank Urquhart / Underwood in the political drama House of Cards.

While in the television series the chief whip uses his position to play characters against each other to seize power, in reality, it is a position that helps maintain the status quo.

The Parliamentary Secretary to the Treasury, as the role is formally known, is currently held by Tynemouth MP Sir Alan Campbell.

The chief whip plays a behind the scenes role, ensuring members of the party attend and vote in Parliament as the party leadership desires.

“One of their responsibilities is making sure the maximum number of their party members vote, and vote the way their party wants,” to quote the government website’s job description.

MPs are given one, two, or three line whips over votes - increasingly severe degrees of importance to which they are expected to turn up and follow the party line.

Parliamentary tales have revealed the lengths whips have been prepared to go to ensure that order is kept, with rumours of books of secrets being kept and MPs being forcibly dragged to vote in accordance with the government’s want.

While much of the role is subject to speculation, it is known that punishments for dissent can include removing the whip and sanctioning MPs.

The chief whip can also arrange for MPs who are not able to make a vote to pair with an opposite number, and cancel each other out. Former Tory chairman Brandon Lewis apologised in 2019 when he agreed to not vote in order to allow Lib Dem leader Jo Swinson to care for her newborn child, but ended up voting anyway.

Coventry South MP Zarah Sultana is now an independent having left the Labour Party
Coventry South MP Zarah Sultana is now an independent having left the Labour Party. Picture: Getty

What does it mean to be suspended vs losing the whip?

These are two different potential punishments for dissenting MPs.

Losing the whip means that the person is still a party member but is considered to be an independent within Parliament. They are excluded from party events and meetings, while they are also not given any opportunity to participate in decision making. This could be a temporary measure or it could last for a much longer period.

Resigning the whip is a voluntary measure taken by the member to withdraw themselves from the party’s direction but remain a member.

Being suspended is a more severe measure that means the person is no longer a party member. If an election is called, they would need to run again as an independent and the party would actively campaign against them. MPs can also leave a party voluntarily and become an independent, or cross the benches to join another party - as Natalie Elphicke did last year.

Who are the Labour MPs who have had the whip removed or been suspended?

  • John McDonnell - Suspended in July 2024 for voting against the two-child benefit cap, whip not restored,
  • Apsana Begum - Suspended in July 2024 for voting against the two-child benefit cap, whip not restored,
  • Brian Leishman - Suspended in July 2025 for repeated breaches of party discipline, including voting against welfare reforms,
  • Chris Hinchliff - Suspended in July 2025 for repeated breaches of party discipline, including voting against welfare reforms,
  • Neil Duncan-Jordan - Suspended in July 2025 for repeated breaches of party discipline, including voting against welfare reforms,
  • Rachael Maskell - Suspended in July 2025 for repeated breaches of party discipline, including voting against welfare reforms,
  • Jeremy Corbyn - Denied the party whip by Sir Keir.

Zarah Sultana has now left Labour, having had the whip removed.

Richard Burgon, Ian Byrne, Imran Hussain, and Rebecca Long-Bailey also had the whip removed by Sir Keir but have had it restored.

