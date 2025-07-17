Who can vote under current rules?

Sixteen-year-olds will be able to vote in the next general election. Picture: Alamy

By William Mata

Sixteen-year-olds will be able to vote in the next general election after the government approved plans to lower the minimum age.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Sir Keir Starmer announced on Tuesday that electoral rules will change during the current cycle to bring down the voting age by two years.

"I think it's really important that 16 and 17-year-olds have the vote, because they are old enough to go out to work, they are old enough to pay taxes, so pay in,” the prime minister said.

"And I think if you pay in, you should have the opportunity to say what you want your money spent on, which way the Government should go."

The move will mean younger voters will be able to participate in all types of elections. This brings England in line with Scotland and Wales, where 16-year-olds have been able to take part in local votes since 2014 and 2021 respectively.

Here are the rules as they stand, although the age limit will be lowered for the next general election across the board.

UK election rules

To vote in a general election you must:

Be registered to vote,

Be 18 or over on the day of the election (‘polling day’),

Be a British, Irish or qualifying Commonwealth citizen,

Be resident at an address in the UK or living abroad and registered as an overseas voter,

Not be legally excluded from voting

You can register to vote at any time although there is a cut off date for being able to take part in an election. On the day you now need to take ID with you - something Boris Johnnson (who introduced this rule) forgot to do in 2024.

For local elections, the rules are the same - although you need only be 16 in Scotland and Wales.

You can additionally take part in local elections if you are from Denmark, Luxembourg, Poland, Portugal, or Spain.

Other EU citizens can take part if they have been living in the UK since at least December 31, 2020.