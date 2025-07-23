Who is in the new shadow cabinet?

Sir James Cleverly has been promoted by Kemi Badenoch to be the new housing secretary. Picture: Alamy

By William Mata

Kemi Badenoch has brought Sir James Cleverly in from the cold as part of a shadow cabinet reshuffle that has favoured experience over youth.

The Tory leader announced on Tuesday that Sir James, a former home and foreign secretary, would replace Kevin Hollinrake as her housing secretary.

“Under Kemi’s leadership, I am ready to lead the fight,” he said of his policy of building homes in London.

“This Labour government is totally failing the country, and the capital, on housing – and under Kemi’s leadership, I am ready to lead the fight against this failure.”

Sir James is not the only new face as part of Ms Badenoch’s reshuffle, which is thought to have been made to get the party’s performance back on track against the threat of Reform.

When the government sides with those who break the rules over those who follow them, don’t be surprised when public anger boils over.



The Prime Minister’s out-of-touch remarks show exactly why trust is collapsing.



Who are the arrivals and departures?

Housing

Out: Kevin Hollinrake

In: Sir James Cleverly

Party chairman

Out: Nigel Huddleston

In: Kevin Hollinrake

Health

Out: Edward Argar

In: Stuart Andrew

Science

Out: Alan Mak

In: Julia Lopez

Culture

Out: Stuart Andrew

In: Nigel Huddleston

Kemi Badenoch is looking to get her party's polling back on track after losing ground to Reform. Picture: Getty

Who are the other shadow cabinet members?

Shadow Leader

Kemi Badenoch (North West Essex)

Shadow Chancellor

Sir Mel Stride (Central Devon)

Shadow Chief Secretary to the Treasury

Richard Fuller (North Bedfordshire)

Shadow Foreign Secretary

Dame Priti Patel (Witham)

Shadow Home Secretary

Chris Philp (Croydon South)

Shadow Secretary of State for Housing, Communities and Local Government

Sir James Cleverly (Braintree)

Shadow Secretary of State for Business and Trade

Andrew Griffith (Arundel and South Downs)

Shadow Secretary of State for Health and Social Care

Stuart Andrew (Daventry)

Shadow Secretary of State for Education

Laura Trott (Sevenoaks)

Shadow Secretary of State for Justice

Robert Jenrick (Newark)

Shadow Secretary of State for Defence

James Cartlidge (South Suffolk)

Claire Coutinho is the shadow energy secretary. Picture: Alamy

Shadow Secretary of State for Energy Security and Net Zero

Claire Coutinho (East Surrey)

Shadow Secretary of State for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs

Victoria Atkins (Horncastle)

Shadow Secretary of State for Work and Pensions

Helen Whately (Faversham and Mid Kent)

Shadow Secretary of State for Science, Innovation and Technology

Julia Lopez (Hornchurch and Upminster)

Shadow Secretary of State for Culture, Media and Sport

Nigel Huddleston (Droitwich and Evesham)