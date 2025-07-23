James O'Brien 10am - 1pm
Who is in the new shadow cabinet?
23 July 2025, 11:12 | Updated: 23 July 2025, 11:24
Kemi Badenoch has brought Sir James Cleverly in from the cold as part of a shadow cabinet reshuffle that has favoured experience over youth.
The Tory leader announced on Tuesday that Sir James, a former home and foreign secretary, would replace Kevin Hollinrake as her housing secretary.
“Under Kemi’s leadership, I am ready to lead the fight,” he said of his policy of building homes in London.
“This Labour government is totally failing the country, and the capital, on housing – and under Kemi’s leadership, I am ready to lead the fight against this failure.”
Sir James is not the only new face as part of Ms Badenoch’s reshuffle, which is thought to have been made to get the party’s performance back on track against the threat of Reform.
Who are the arrivals and departures?
Housing
Out: Kevin Hollinrake
In: Sir James Cleverly
Party chairman
Out: Nigel Huddleston
In: Kevin Hollinrake
Health
Out: Edward Argar
In: Stuart Andrew
Science
Out: Alan Mak
In: Julia Lopez
Culture
Out: Stuart Andrew
In: Nigel Huddleston
Who are the other shadow cabinet members?
Shadow Leader
Kemi Badenoch (North West Essex)
Shadow Chancellor
Sir Mel Stride (Central Devon)
Shadow Chief Secretary to the Treasury
Richard Fuller (North Bedfordshire)
Shadow Foreign Secretary
Dame Priti Patel (Witham)
Shadow Home Secretary
Chris Philp (Croydon South)
Shadow Secretary of State for Housing, Communities and Local Government
Sir James Cleverly (Braintree)
Shadow Secretary of State for Business and Trade
Andrew Griffith (Arundel and South Downs)
Shadow Secretary of State for Health and Social Care
Stuart Andrew (Daventry)
Shadow Secretary of State for Education
Laura Trott (Sevenoaks)
Shadow Secretary of State for Justice
Robert Jenrick (Newark)
Shadow Secretary of State for Defence
James Cartlidge (South Suffolk)
Shadow Secretary of State for Energy Security and Net Zero
Claire Coutinho (East Surrey)
Shadow Secretary of State for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs
Victoria Atkins (Horncastle)
Shadow Secretary of State for Work and Pensions
Helen Whately (Faversham and Mid Kent)
Shadow Secretary of State for Science, Innovation and Technology
Julia Lopez (Hornchurch and Upminster)
Shadow Secretary of State for Culture, Media and Sport
Nigel Huddleston (Droitwich and Evesham)