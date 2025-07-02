Why was Rachel Reeves crying?

2 July 2025, 16:53 | Updated: 2 July 2025, 16:56

Rachel Reeves sheds a tear during PMQs
Rachel Reeves sheds a tear during PMQs. Picture: Alamy

By William Mata

Rachel Reeves seemed moved to tears during Prime Minister’s Questions on Wednesday with Kemi Badenoch saying she looked “absolutely miserable”.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The chancellor appeared upset as she sat next to Sir Keir Starmer in the Commons and held hands with her sister Ellie Reeves, Labour’s chairwoman and minister without portfolio.

Labour’s leader had been defending its welfare reforms when the exchange commenced.

Ms Reeves appeared tearful while the prime minister was speaking after being questioned by Ms Badenoch, the leader of the opposition.

Here is how the events unfolded.

Read more: Once a global beacon for high quality broadcasting, the BBC is now the bastion of socialism, writes Nadine Dorries

Read also: Ex-Tory MP joins Reform UK to lead social care policy

Rachel Reeves appears to cry at PMQs

Why was Rachel Reeves crying?

The exchange began with Ms Badenoch questioning her opposite number about unemployment, which she said has risen under Labour.

“She looks absolutely miserable,” Ms Badenoch said of Ms Reeves.

“Labour MPs are going on the record saying the chancellor is toast and the reality is that she is a human shield for his incompetence.

“In January, he said she would be in post until the next election. Will she really?”

Sir Keir stood up and replied that it was Ms Badenoch who would not be in a job. Rather than answering her question, however, he defended his party’s record on the economy and blamed problems on the oft-quoted £22bn “black hole” inherited last July from the Conservatives.

“How awful for the chancellor that he did not confirm she would be in post,” Ms Badenoch said.

Ms Reeves wiped away a tear while Sir Keir was speaking and in the aftermath, the value of the pound declined. LBC has learned that bookmaker Coral has stopped taking bets on whether the chancellor would still be in her post before the end of September.

Reeves did not speak during PMQs
Reeves did not speak during PMQs. Picture: Alamy

Statement released about ‘personal matter’

The chancellor’s office said afterwards in a statement: “It’s a personal matter, which – as you would expect – we are not going to get into. The chancellor will be working out of Downing Street this afternoon.”

Labour say chancellor will stay on

Shortly afterwards, Labour released another statement to say that Ms Reeves would be staying in her role.

“The chancellor is going nowhere,” a spokesman for the party said. “The chancellor has the prime minister’s full backing. He has said it plenty of times.

“They are focused entirely on delivering for working people. It’s thanks to the chancellor’s management of the economy that we have managed to restore stability, which has led to four interest rate cuts, wages rising faster than inflation and a spending review investing in Britain’s national renewal.”

Reeves seen in animated exchange

It was then revealed that Ms Reeves had been seen by MPs having an “animated exchange” with speaker Lindsay Hoyle not long before she was seen crying.

Labour MP Rachael Maskell told LBC: “I could see that Rachel Reeves was very distressed. I don't know what was behind it, but that was really concerning.

"I don't know why she had to sit through PMQs. I think it would have been the kindest thing for her to have just perhaps not turned up in the first place.”

Latest Donald Trump News

Anti-Trump protestors take to Greenland streets as Ursula Vance and US delegation's visit branded a 'provocation'

Greenland PM brands Usha Vance and US delegation's visit a 'provocation' as anti-Trump protestors swarm streets
Donald Trump has ordered the release of the last classified files surrounding the assassination of John F. Kennedy on Thursday, vowing that ‘everything will be revealed’.

'It's a lot of stuff' - Trump releases 80,000 classified pages relating to JFK assassination, honouring campaign promise
"The tariffs are going forward on time, on schedule," Trump said.

Trump says 25% tariffs on Canada and Mexico 'will go forward' in March after month-long delay
Donald Trump has ordered the release of the last classified files surrounding the assassination of John F. Kennedy on Thursday, vowing that ‘everything will be revealed’.

'Two shooters' involved in JFK assassination, claims task force head - as FBI reveals thousands of secret files
President Donald Trump presents a ceremonial key to the White House during a bilateral meeting with Israeli Prime Ministers Benjamin Netanyahu Tuesday Sept. 15 2020 in the Oval Office of the White House.

Trump to host Netanyahu in Washington marking first foreign leader visit since US inauguration
U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio meets with President Nayib Bukele at his residence at Lake Coatepeque in El Salvador, Monday, Feb. 3, 2025.

El Salvador offers to accept US deportees and criminals in 'unprecedented' migrant deal

China has announced retaliatory tariffs on the US

China announces retaliatory tariffs on US as Trump's levies take effect - but Canada and Mexico's are paused
Trump pauses 25% tariffs on Canada for 30 days as President says call with Trudeau went 'very well'

Trump pauses 25% tariffs on Canada for 30 days as President says call with Trudeau went 'very well'
Sir Keir Starmer has said the UK will not be “choosing between” the European Union and the United States

Britain will not choose between EU and US, says Starmer following Trump's tariff threats

Donald Trump won’t impose tariffs on Mexico for another month after a ‘constructive conversation’ which will see Mexico reinforce its side of the border with the US.

US trade tariffs on Mexico paused for a month after border deal

Latest Politics News

Britain has urged Iran to negotiate with Donald Trump amid the ongoing conflict with Israel.

'Speak to the US', Britain pleads with Iran as it warns of 'very dangerous' consequences if Trump intervenes
Jonathan Brash MP has called for the abolition of the Sentencing Council.

First Labour MP calls for abolition of 'two-tier' Sentencing Council as justice row erupts

Nigel Farage has yet again distanced himself from Donald Trump over his stance on Russia

Farage claims Trump could make Putin a 'winner' - as he distances himself from US President over stance on Russia
Secretary of State for Justice Shabana Mahmood

Judges reject Government's request to change 'corrosive' sentencing rules as 'two-tier justice' row erupts
Keir Starmer Visits the Siemens Energy plant

Northern England will no longer be 'held to ransom' by poor transport systems, says Starmer
Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese

Australia to hold federal election in May as housing and inflation among key issues

President Donald J Trump.

Donald Trump pushes for near-total control of Ukraine’s minerals and energy in huge increase on earlier demands
Richard Tice

Reform deputy says mental health is modern equivalent of ‘back pain’ - and disabled people are ‘swinging the lead’
x

I look forward to a statement that hits people like me, rather than those who can’t afford to eat, writes Andrew Marr
Chancellor of the Exchequer Rachel Reeves (right) and Deputy Prime Minister Angela Rayner during a visit to a housing development in Stoke-on-Trent. Picture date: Monday March 24, 2025.

Labour's worker's rights reforms to have 'net negative' impact on the economy, says OBR