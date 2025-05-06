Labour 'is reviewing its winter fuel payment' after Reform surge in local elections

Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer could row back on winter fuel payment cuts, reports allege. Picture: Alamy

By Alice Padgett

Downing Street is considering a review of winter fuel payments after Labour face pressure to restore public faith after the local elections saw Reform UK make major gains across England.

Senior figures in Sir Keir Starmer's circles have been reportedly rethinking the winter fuel payment policy.

Sources at Downing Street are allegedly exploring the option of increasing the £11,500 income cap which is currently set for the payment.

One minister told The Guardian: "It comes up on the doorstep all the time. Winter fuel will lose us the next election, it was a terrible mistake. But it's probably too late for a U-turn now."

This comes as Sir Keir faces pressure to reverse his party's fortunes after the local elections saw Reform UK make major gains across England.

Nigel Farage hailed the results as "the end of two-party politics" and "the death of the Conservative Party" as Reform picked up ten councils and more than 600 seats in Thursday's poll.

Labour lost 180 council seats and the Runcorn and Helsby by-election - one of their safest seats.

Turn left or turn right? How should Keir Starmer react to a bruising set of local elections?

Another source told the newspaper: "People are saying we haven't done enough for them on the cost of living, and winter fuel is an example of it going in the wrong direction."

A second said: "The winter fuel cut has become totemic and talks to us being on the wrong side of working people. We need to show that's not the case."

Ian Byrne, the MP for Liverpool West Derby, told LBC's Natasha Devon that it would be "unforgivable" not to adapt after the elections.

Prime Minister Keir Starmer and Deputy Prime Minister Angela Rayner embrace as they attend to launch the Labour Party's local election campaign at Peak Pharmacy, in Chesterfield, England. Picture: Getty

Nigel Farage at the victory party for Reform UK at Hop Farm in Paddock Wood, Kent. Picture: Alamy

Mr Byrne, who is on the left of the party, said Sir Keir Starmer's pledge after the results to go "further and faster" on Labour's current trajectories was "tin-eared".

"I think if you don't take on board what's happened over this week, then you're doing the Labour Party and the country a disservice," he said.

Mr Byrne said the government had made some good achievements, but they had been "drowned out" by controversial decisions such as the winter fuel allowance cut.

"That's caused seething anger," he said.

Mr Byrne said the election results were not an "early shot" at Sir Keir's government, which was elected less than a year ago.

"It's a torpedo that has been sent from the country to the government to stop, reflect and change course and do something totally different."

Labour Party local election campaign by Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer at a distribution centre for Peak Pharmacy, in Chesterfield. Picture: Alamy

A Downing Street source told The Telegraph that the report was "incorrect and the policy would not be reviewed".

LBC have approached the Department for Work and Pensions for comment.