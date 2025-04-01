National living wage rise kicks in as 'awful April' brings slew of tax and bill hikes

1 April 2025, 00:02 | Updated: 1 April 2025, 00:19

Chancellor Rachel Reeves And Deputy Prime Minister Angela Rayner Visit Housing Development Project In Stoke On Trent
Chancellor Rachel Reeves And Deputy Prime Minister Angela Rayner Visit Housing Development Project In Stoke On Trent. Picture: Getty

By Henry Moore

A defiant Angela Rayner has insisted a rise to the national living wage coming into effect today will give workers "more money in their pockets" as households brace for a slew of tax and bill hikes this month.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Those eligible aged 21 and over will get a 6.7% pay increase, from £11.44 to £12.21 per hour, while 18 to 20-year-olds will receive an uplift of £1.40, from £8.60 to £10 per hour, under the changes.

However, the rise, announced in Chancellor Rachel Reeves' budget, coincides with increases to council tax, employer national insurance contributions (NICs) and fuel costs for millions of households across the country.

The annual bill for a household using a typical amount of gas and electricity is going up to £1,849 per year, an increase of £111, when Ofgem's latest energy price cap takes effect on Tuesday.

Read more: Birmingham declares major incident over bin strikes as 17,000 tonnes of rubbish piles up and rats run riot

Martin Lewis: We're in "the worst of all worlds" for price increases | LBC

Water bills for households are also going up in England and Wales by £10 more per month on average, though it varies depending on the company.

Meanwhile, most councils in England will hike tax by the maximum amount allowed, which is 4.99%, and on April 6 the rate of employer NICs will increase from 13.8% to 15%.

Opposition critics have claimed families will be up to £3,536 worse off over the course of this Parliament as a result of what they call the Government's "jobs tax".

Speaking ahead of the national living wage rise on Tuesday, Ms Rayner, who is also overseeing Labour's plans to upgrade workers' right, said: "This pay rise for over three million of the lowest-paid workers was a priority for this Government and means we're already giving hardworking people more money in their pockets, and a proper wage increase worth over twice the rate of inflation.

"These changes are part of our plan for change - to raise living standards for people across the country, including apprentices and young people, giving them more job security and the huge pay boost they deserve too."

Business Secretary Jonathan Reynolds said: "We promised to make low pay a thing of the past. Now, as part of our plan for change and the biggest upgrade to workers' rights in a generation, we are delivering that.

"Low pay is not only bad for workers, it prevents them from spending on our high streets and allowing local businesses to achieve their full potential.

"By ensuring that everyone gets a fair wage for the hours they work, we're delivering the financial stability needed to kick-start economic growth and ensure our country is fit for the future."

James O'Brien callers share landlord horror stories

Unions welcomed the wage increase, with TUC general secretary Paul Nowak saying it would "make a real difference" to the lowest-paid workers and set out a path to ending "the outdated and unfair youth rates".

"More money in working people's pockets means more spend on our high streets - that's good for workers and good for local economies," he said.

Conservative leader Kemi Badenoch said the Government's economic policy left Britain dangerously exposed to the fallout from global tariffs announced by US President Donald Trump.

She said: "Rachel Reeves has gambled with the economy, leaving us dangerously vulnerable to American tariffs. Labour's unprecedented borrowing spree and record levels of tax means she has pulled the handbrake on economic growth.

"The Prime Minister might think this is all just pocket money, but Britain's working families will certainly notice the £3,500 Labour ministers have cost them.

"Labour didn't have a plan and now they have snatched winter fuel payments from pensioners, introduced emergency welfare cuts and from this weekend will be hiking taxes on work through their jobs tax."

Shadow chancellor Mel Stride claimed the pay rises coming into effect on Tuesday would be wiped out by "Labour's skyrocketing bills and Rachel Reeves' jobs tax."

"Labour snatched away winter fuel payments, whacked up taxes on farmers, and clobbered businesses with higher taxes. We tried several times to get the government to exempt hospices, charities and other essential services from the jobs tax, but they refused to listen," he said.

"You're always poorer under Labour."

Latest Donald Trump News

Anti-Trump protestors take to Greenland streets as Ursula Vance and US delegation's visit branded a 'provocation'

Greenland PM brands Usha Vance and US delegation's visit a 'provocation' as anti-Trump protestors swarm streets
Donald Trump has ordered the release of the last classified files surrounding the assassination of John F. Kennedy on Thursday, vowing that ‘everything will be revealed’.

'It's a lot of stuff' - Trump releases 80,000 classified pages relating to JFK assassination, honouring campaign promise
"The tariffs are going forward on time, on schedule," Trump said.

Trump says 25% tariffs on Canada and Mexico 'will go forward' in March after month-long delay
Donald Trump has ordered the release of the last classified files surrounding the assassination of John F. Kennedy on Thursday, vowing that ‘everything will be revealed’.

'Two shooters' involved in JFK assassination, claims task force head - as FBI reveals thousands of secret files
President Donald Trump presents a ceremonial key to the White House during a bilateral meeting with Israeli Prime Ministers Benjamin Netanyahu Tuesday Sept. 15 2020 in the Oval Office of the White House.

Trump to host Netanyahu in Washington marking first foreign leader visit since US inauguration
U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio meets with President Nayib Bukele at his residence at Lake Coatepeque in El Salvador, Monday, Feb. 3, 2025.

El Salvador offers to accept US deportees and criminals in 'unprecedented' migrant deal

China has announced retaliatory tariffs on the US

China announces retaliatory tariffs on US as Trump's levies take effect - but Canada and Mexico's are paused
Trump pauses 25% tariffs on Canada for 30 days as President says call with Trudeau went 'very well'

Trump pauses 25% tariffs on Canada for 30 days as President says call with Trudeau went 'very well'
Sir Keir Starmer has said the UK will not be “choosing between” the European Union and the United States

Britain will not choose between EU and US, says Starmer following Trump's tariff threats

Donald Trump won’t impose tariffs on Mexico for another month after a ‘constructive conversation’ which will see Mexico reinforce its side of the border with the US.

US trade tariffs on Mexico paused for a month after border deal

Latest Politics News

President of the far-right Rassemblement National (RN) parliamentary group Marine Le Pen

French far-right leader Marine Le Pen vows to fight election ban after embezzlement conviction
Jonathan Brash MP has called for the abolition of the Sentencing Council.

First Labour MP calls for abolition of 'two-tier' Sentencing Council as justice row erupts

Nigel Farage has yet again distanced himself from Donald Trump over his stance on Russia

Farage claims Trump could make Putin a 'winner' - as he distances himself from US President over stance on Russia
Secretary of State for Justice Shabana Mahmood

Judges reject Government's request to change 'corrosive' sentencing rules as 'two-tier justice' row erupts
Keir Starmer Visits the Siemens Energy plant

Northern England will no longer be 'held to ransom' by poor transport systems, says Starmer
Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese

Australia to hold federal election in May as housing and inflation among key issues

President Donald J Trump.

Donald Trump pushes for near-total control of Ukraine’s minerals and energy in huge increase on earlier demands
Richard Tice

Reform deputy says mental health is modern equivalent of ‘back pain’ - and disabled people are ‘swinging the lead’
x

I look forward to a statement that hits people like me, rather than those who can’t afford to eat, writes Andrew Marr
Chancellor of the Exchequer Rachel Reeves (right) and Deputy Prime Minister Angela Rayner during a visit to a housing development in Stoke-on-Trent. Picture date: Monday March 24, 2025.

Labour's worker's rights reforms to have 'net negative' impact on the economy, says OBR