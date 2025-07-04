A Year of Keir: Month-by-month, the changing face of PM Starmer... and what he could look like in 2029

Picture: Getty Images

By Lucy Harvey, Danielle de Wolfe and Alice Padgett

As Sir Keir Starmer rounds off his first turbulent year in power today, LBC takes a look at the changing face of the Prime Minister over the course of 12 month... and what he could look like in 2029.

Loading audio...

It's been a year since Labour came to power following their landslide 2024 General Election victory, with the face of Starmer changing markedly over the past year.

No one would claim it's been plain sailing, with the PM facing all manner of political milestones and challenges - from a controversial Autumn Budget to an Oval Office meeting with Trump following his US presidential election victory.

We take a look at Starmer's milestone moments, with artist illustrations depicting how the Prime Minister could look in the years to come.

These are the key moments from the past 12 months in power.

JULY 2024

Sir Keir Starmer kisses his wife Victoria during a victory rally at the Tate Modern in London early on July 5, 2024. Picture: JUSTIN TALLIS/AFP

Labour wins a landslide victory in the 2024 election putting 14 years of Conservative rule to an end. The party secured 411 seats and a 174-seat majority.

The first month sees the new PM form a Cabinet with a record number of women but he also suspends seven MPs for supporting an amendment to scrap the two-child benefit limit.

He also abolishes the Rwanda deportation plan, establishes a Border Security Command and deals with large-scale violent disorder in the streets following the Southport stabbings.

AUGUST 2025

Keir Starmer visits a training centre in Saint-Germain-en-Laye, north-west of Paris on August 29, 2024, ahead of attending the opening of the Paris Paralympics. Picture: Justin Tallis - Pool/Getty Images

On a summery day in August, Starmer offered a gloomy assessment of public finances in a speech at Number 10.

He warned people that things would "get worse before they get better".

He also said the autumn Budget would be "painful" and that he would be making "big asks" of the country.

The PM also flew to Paris to attend the Paralympics and speak with Macron at the Elysée Palace about Ukraine.

SEPTEMBER 2024

Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer talks to the media on board his plane on September 12, 2024 as he flies to Washington DC for talks with President Joe Biden. Picture: Stefan Rousseau - WPA Pool/Getty Images

A freebies scandal saw Starmer return £6,000 worth of gifts including tickets to see music megastar Taylor Swift perform at Wembley Stadium and thousands of pounds worth of clothes and accommodation.

It was later announced that Labour figures would stop accepting clothes as free gifts.

Later that month, the PM got heavy backlash over the winter fuel allowance.

Canterbury MP, Rosie Duffield, also resigned from the party penning a furious letter to Starmer denouncing his “cruel and unnecessary” policies.

OCTOBER 2024

Keir Starmer speaks at a press conference, during his visit to the European Commission headquarters on October 2, 2024 in Brussels, Belgium. Picture: Benjamin Cremel - Pool/Getty Images

In October, Starmer's Chief of Staff Sue Gray resigned after months of bitter government in-fighting.

Meanwhile, the first budget was announced by Chancellor Rachel Reeves who announces £40billion in tax rises, £70billion in investment, a boost to minimum wage and a freeze on fuel duty.

NOVEMBER 2025

Prime Minister Keir Starmer addresses guests at a reception to mark World AIDS Day, at Downing Street on November 28, 2024. Picture: Leon Neal/Getty Images

Following Donald Trump's victory in the US election, Starmer congratulated the returning President on the phone.

They said the relationship between the two countries is "incredibly strong" and will "continue to thrive".

DECEMBER 2024

Keir Starmer leaves 10 Downing Street for Prime Minister's Questions on December 18, 2024. Picture: Leon Neal/Getty Images

The PM had his first festive Christmas Day at Chequers in the Buckinghamshire countryside with his family.

On Boxing Day, Starmer paid tribute to his younger brother Nick, who died in 2024 from cancer, aged 60.

Little did Starmer know what lay ahead for 2025...

JANUARY 2025

Keir Starmer speaks during a press conference at the Downing Street Briefing Room in central London on January 21, 2025, following the guilty plea of the Southport attacker Axel Rudakubana. Picture: HENRY NICHOLLS / POOL / AFP

Conservative leader Kemi Badenoch calls for a public inquiry into grooming gangs - with controversial figures including Tommy Robinson and Andrew Tate weighing into the debate.

Amid mounting public pressure, Home Secretary Yvette Cooper announced plans for a nationwide review of grooming gangs including five government-backed local inquiries.

However, a full national enquiry was not granted, leading to widespread public pushback.

FEBRUARY 2025

Prime Minister Keir Starmer speaks during a joint press conference U.S. President Donald Trump in the East Room at the White House on February 27, 2025 in Washington, DC. Picture: Andrew Harnik/Getty Images

Starmer flew to the White House where he was hosted by the incoming President, Donald Trump.

A milestone moment for the UK's "special relationship" with the US, a press conference held in the Oval Office saw the PM repeatedly use the word "unprecedented" to describe the visit, as he appeared to fawn over the US president.

The visit saw Starmer present Trump with a signed invitation from King Charles III to visit the UK - which he accepted.

MARCH 2025

Prime Minister Keir Starmer talks during a Q&A session at British shipbuilding company, Cammel Laird on March 6, 2025 in Birkenhead. Picture: Paul Ellis - WPA Pool/Getty Images

After a fiery exchange of words between Trump and Zelenskyy in the Oval Office, Starmer welcomed the Ukrainian leader to Downing Street in show of solidarity.

He told him he has "full backing across the United Kingdom" as crowds cheered outside.

UK officials announced around 20 countries, largely from Europe and the Commonwealth, were interested in joining a "coalition of the willing" to provide support to Ukraine.

Starmer announced that NHS England will be abolished in order to "cut bureaucracy".

Chancellor Rachel Reeves delivered the spring statement to the House of Commons, promising no "tax and spend" policy.

APRIL 2025

Prime Minister Keir Starmer during a visit onboard HMS Prince of Wales on April 24, 2025. Picture: Richard Pohle - WPA Pool

The PM told Scunthorpe steelworkers it was "important to recognise" their work, after emergency legislation aimed at safeguarding UK steel production reached its second reading.

Starmer also hosted the Prime Minister of the Palestinian Authority, Muhammad Mustafa, at Downing Street as he announced a £101million support package, reaffirmed the UK's support for the two-state solution and pushed for a ceasefire.

The PM and Donald Trump discussed trade in their first call since the imposition of tariffs on UK goods.

MAY 2025

Sir Keir Starmer delivers a speech and answers media questions during a visit to Glass Futures on May 29, 2025 in St Helens. Picture: Ryan Jenkinson/Getty Images

Stamer visited Albania where he spoke with his counterpart Edi Rama in a bid to tacke illegal immigration and organised crime.

Reform UK won 677 of around 1,600 seats contested in the English local elections, winning the Runcorn and Helsby by-election and the Lincolnshire mayoral election.

JUNE 2025

Prime Minister Keir Starmer reacts during a visit to the BAE Systems'Govan facility, on June 2, 2025 in Glasgow, Scotland. Picture: Andy Buchanan - WPA Pool

During a state visit to Canada, Starmer defended the country as “independent” and "sovereign" following Donald Trump’s calls for its annexation.

The assisted dying bill completed its passage through the House of Commons, having passed its third reading by 314 to 291 votes.

In a major political U-turn, the chancellor, Rachel Reeves confirmed that three quarters of old age pensioners will receive winter fuel payments during the coming winter. Pensioners on an annual income of £35,000 or less eligible to receive the benefit.

Starmer's Welfare Reform bill passed its first Commons hurdle by 335 votes to 260, majority 75.

Starmer was forced to abandon a key plank of his welfare reform package in the face of an MP rebellion.

Cuts to Personal Independence Payments - commonly known as PIP - will now not take place until after a review.

JUNE 2026

Court sketch artist Priscilla Coleman's sketch of what Sir Keir could look like in a year's time. Picture: Priscilla Coleman / LBC

Created by court artist Priscilla Coleman, the sketch showcases what Starmer could look like one year from now.

The artist behind some of the most famous scenes from Colleen Rooney and Rebekah Vardy's Wagatha Christie trial, the illustration shows a market difference in the PM's appearance.

JUNE 2029

Dave Mitchell's sketch of what Sir Keir Starmer will look like come 2029. Picture: Dave Mitchell / LBC

Sketch artist Dave Mitchell foresees what Sir Keir Starmer could look like come 2029.

There are more than a few additional lines visible on the face of the PM.