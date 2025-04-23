Young children are being taught how to choke girlfriends ‘safely’ during sex, Parliament told

23 April 2025, 00:50

Pupils taught how to choke girlfriends ‘safely’ during sex, Parliament told
Pupils taught how to choke girlfriends ‘safely’ during sex, Parliament told. Picture: Alamy

By Shannon Cook

Pupils are being taught in schools how to 'safely' choke their girlfriends during sex, it has been claimed at Westminster.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The serious accusation was levelled by Tory former MEP Baroness Foster of Oxton as the Government was pressed in Parliament over steps being taken to tackle child sexual abuse and grooming gangs.

Ministers have faced mounting pressure over the controversy, reignited by the intervention of billionaire X owner Elon Musk.

The Government has rejected calls for a national inquiry in favour of locally-led investigations, saying it was focused on implementing recommendations of a seven-year independent probe.

These include making it a criminal offence to obstruct someone reporting abuse, and creating a new child protection authority to improve safeguarding.

But critics argue the administration has not gone far enough and are demanding further action.

Referring to the young victims of abuse, Lady Foster questioned the role played by schools.

Read more: 'Andrew Tate phenomena' fuelling wave of misogyny in schools, teachers warn

Read more: Adolescence leads to almost no change in use of online safety tools

Lawyer says Andrew Tate will be 'held to account' as women bring High Court case alleging sexual abuse

The Tory peer said: “Unfortunately, I have recently been made aware that a council-funded sex education presentation shown in schools to young underage children told them how to safely choke their girlfriends during sex, saying it must always be done with consent, suggesting strangulation can be done safely which of course it cannot.

“Official data shows an increase in reported cases for adults which also link strangulation to cases of sexual assault, rape and even murder.

“And despite a new non-fatal strangulation offence being introduced in England and Wales in June 2022 by the last government reflecting the dangers this Act is clearly being ignored by those adults pushing this agenda – who are literally breaking the law.

“So does the minister and his colleague the Secretary of State for Education support these presentations being given in schools, which I hope they don’t?

“And hopefully does he agree with me that those responsible, who are knowingly breaking the law, should be immediately removed from their posts and reported to the police?”

Home Office minister Lord Hanson of Flint said he would refer the concerns raised to his education colleagues and was sure they would contact the peer to get more information.

He added: “It sounds horrendous but having not seen the material I can’t comment in detail on it but I will make sure it is referred to those who can.”

Latest Donald Trump News

Anti-Trump protestors take to Greenland streets as Ursula Vance and US delegation's visit branded a 'provocation'

Greenland PM brands Usha Vance and US delegation's visit a 'provocation' as anti-Trump protestors swarm streets
Donald Trump has ordered the release of the last classified files surrounding the assassination of John F. Kennedy on Thursday, vowing that ‘everything will be revealed’.

'It's a lot of stuff' - Trump releases 80,000 classified pages relating to JFK assassination, honouring campaign promise
"The tariffs are going forward on time, on schedule," Trump said.

Trump says 25% tariffs on Canada and Mexico 'will go forward' in March after month-long delay
Donald Trump has ordered the release of the last classified files surrounding the assassination of John F. Kennedy on Thursday, vowing that ‘everything will be revealed’.

'Two shooters' involved in JFK assassination, claims task force head - as FBI reveals thousands of secret files
President Donald Trump presents a ceremonial key to the White House during a bilateral meeting with Israeli Prime Ministers Benjamin Netanyahu Tuesday Sept. 15 2020 in the Oval Office of the White House.

Trump to host Netanyahu in Washington marking first foreign leader visit since US inauguration
U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio meets with President Nayib Bukele at his residence at Lake Coatepeque in El Salvador, Monday, Feb. 3, 2025.

El Salvador offers to accept US deportees and criminals in 'unprecedented' migrant deal

China has announced retaliatory tariffs on the US

China announces retaliatory tariffs on US as Trump's levies take effect - but Canada and Mexico's are paused
Trump pauses 25% tariffs on Canada for 30 days as President says call with Trudeau went 'very well'

Trump pauses 25% tariffs on Canada for 30 days as President says call with Trudeau went 'very well'
Sir Keir Starmer has said the UK will not be “choosing between” the European Union and the United States

Britain will not choose between EU and US, says Starmer following Trump's tariff threats

Donald Trump won’t impose tariffs on Mexico for another month after a ‘constructive conversation’ which will see Mexico reinforce its side of the border with the US.

US trade tariffs on Mexico paused for a month after border deal

Latest Politics News

Jonathan Brash MP has called for the abolition of the Sentencing Council.

First Labour MP calls for abolition of 'two-tier' Sentencing Council as justice row erupts

Nigel Farage has yet again distanced himself from Donald Trump over his stance on Russia

Farage claims Trump could make Putin a 'winner' - as he distances himself from US President over stance on Russia
Secretary of State for Justice Shabana Mahmood

Judges reject Government's request to change 'corrosive' sentencing rules as 'two-tier justice' row erupts
Keir Starmer Visits the Siemens Energy plant

Northern England will no longer be 'held to ransom' by poor transport systems, says Starmer
Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese

Australia to hold federal election in May as housing and inflation among key issues

President Donald J Trump.

Donald Trump pushes for near-total control of Ukraine’s minerals and energy in huge increase on earlier demands
Richard Tice

Reform deputy says mental health is modern equivalent of ‘back pain’ - and disabled people are ‘swinging the lead’
x

I look forward to a statement that hits people like me, rather than those who can’t afford to eat, writes Andrew Marr
Chancellor of the Exchequer Rachel Reeves (right) and Deputy Prime Minister Angela Rayner during a visit to a housing development in Stoke-on-Trent. Picture date: Monday March 24, 2025.

Labour's worker's rights reforms to have 'net negative' impact on the economy, says OBR

Online Islamophobic abuse about the Mayor of London more than doubled in a single year during 2024, according to new research.

Online Islamophobic abuse targeting Sadiq Khan more than doubled last year, figures suggest