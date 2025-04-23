Young children are being taught how to choke girlfriends ‘safely’ during sex, Parliament told

Pupils taught how to choke girlfriends ‘safely’ during sex, Parliament told. Picture: Alamy

By Shannon Cook

Pupils are being taught in schools how to 'safely' choke their girlfriends during sex, it has been claimed at Westminster.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The serious accusation was levelled by Tory former MEP Baroness Foster of Oxton as the Government was pressed in Parliament over steps being taken to tackle child sexual abuse and grooming gangs.

Ministers have faced mounting pressure over the controversy, reignited by the intervention of billionaire X owner Elon Musk.

The Government has rejected calls for a national inquiry in favour of locally-led investigations, saying it was focused on implementing recommendations of a seven-year independent probe.

These include making it a criminal offence to obstruct someone reporting abuse, and creating a new child protection authority to improve safeguarding.

But critics argue the administration has not gone far enough and are demanding further action.

Referring to the young victims of abuse, Lady Foster questioned the role played by schools.

Read more: 'Andrew Tate phenomena' fuelling wave of misogyny in schools, teachers warn

Read more: Adolescence leads to almost no change in use of online safety tools

Lawyer says Andrew Tate will be 'held to account' as women bring High Court case alleging sexual abuse

The Tory peer said: “Unfortunately, I have recently been made aware that a council-funded sex education presentation shown in schools to young underage children told them how to safely choke their girlfriends during sex, saying it must always be done with consent, suggesting strangulation can be done safely which of course it cannot.

“Official data shows an increase in reported cases for adults which also link strangulation to cases of sexual assault, rape and even murder.

“And despite a new non-fatal strangulation offence being introduced in England and Wales in June 2022 by the last government reflecting the dangers this Act is clearly being ignored by those adults pushing this agenda – who are literally breaking the law.

“So does the minister and his colleague the Secretary of State for Education support these presentations being given in schools, which I hope they don’t?

“And hopefully does he agree with me that those responsible, who are knowingly breaking the law, should be immediately removed from their posts and reported to the police?”

Home Office minister Lord Hanson of Flint said he would refer the concerns raised to his education colleagues and was sure they would contact the peer to get more information.

He added: “It sounds horrendous but having not seen the material I can’t comment in detail on it but I will make sure it is referred to those who can.”