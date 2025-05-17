Youngsters the focus as Sturgeon hits campaign trail ahead of by-election

17 May 2025, 01:59 | Updated: 17 May 2025, 02:17

Former First Minister Nicola Sturgeon
Nicola Sturgeon will hit the campaign trail with Katy Loudon. Picture: Alamy

By Ella Bennett

Nicola Sturgeon will hit the campaign trail in the Hamilton by-election on Saturday, touting the SNP’s record on young people.

The former first minister will make her first public appearance in the Hamilton, Larkhall and Stonehouse Holyrood constituency ahead of the June 5 poll sparked by the death of Scottish Government minister Christina McKelvie.

She will campaign alongside SNP candidate Katy Loudon, meeting with young people and families.

Ahead of the visit, the former first minister said she will “highlight some of the actions the SNP is delivering to transform lives and create opportunities for Scotland’s next generation”, including the Scottish child payment, the expansion of childcare and the baby box.

“The approach the SNP is taking in Scotland stands in stark contrast to that of the Labour Government at Westminster,” she said.

“Whilst Keir Starmer is refusing to scrap the cruel two-child cap, the SNP is stepping up and ending the two-child limit in Scotland – lifting over 15,000 children out of poverty in the process."

SNP candidate Katy Loudon outside the polling station in 2023
SNP candidate Katy Loudon outside the polling station in 2023. Picture: Alamy

She added: “The SNP will always take the action we can to ensure every child, regardless of their circumstances, gets the best start in life.

“With Labour kowtowing to (Reform leader Nigel) Farage’s corrosive brand of politics, it’s only the SNP who is providing real help and real hope for the next generation.”

Ms Loudon – a serving SNP councillor in South Lanarkshire – said it is “great” to have the former first minister campaigning in the seat.

She added: “What’s clear is that this community feels incredibly let down by the Labour Party, and it’s more important than ever that the SNP is delivering on their priorities and offering hope when times are tough.”

But Scottish Labour deputy leader Dame Jackie Baillie said: “It is a bold choice for Nicola Sturgeon to begin what is surely a national apology tour at this by-election.

“From leaving the NHS on its knees, wasting hundreds of millions in public money and kickstarting the housing emergency – she is the architect of the failure people here live with every day.”

Scottish Conservative deputy leader Rachael Hamilton said: “Nicola Sturgeon appears to be shamelessly hijacking this by-election to try and desperately talk up her own record.

“Voters in this constituency and up and down Scotland won’t be fooled. They are still suffering from her failures and her focus on the politics of division.

“It is thanks to her that voters feel more disconnected than ever from Holyrood and are disillusioned with politicians.

“By welcoming her along on the campaign trail, it is also clear John Swinney remains happy to stand by her toxic legacy, which he backed every step of the way.”

