Yvette Cooper insists ‘no hiding place’ following ‘damming’ report into grooming gangs report

By Danielle de Wolfe

Yvette Cooper has apologised to the victims of grooming gangs, admitting the government " as she hit out at 'damming failures' following the release of Baroness Casey's report into grooming gangs.

Speaking from the Commons, the Home Secretary said too many cases involving grooming gangs had seen charges downgraded "from rape to sexual assault" involving victims under the age of 16.

Insisting the "vile perpetrators must have no place to hide”, Ms Cooper announced government plans for a full national inquiry/

Ms Cooper admitted: "the law ended up protecting them instead of the victims they had exploited".

Adding that one of the government's most important task is "to stop perpetrators", Ms Cooper branded the justice system a “failure” where grooming gangs are concerned.

Insisting that "progress is being made, with 800 cases identified for review", the Home Secretary warned that the figure could rise above 1000.

Speaking of the change in the law, she confirmed that new laws will ensure that "anyone convicted of sexual offences is removed from the asylum system".

Admitting the "failure of our country's institutions over decades," she insisted "victims and survivors need action".

This is a developing story. More to follow.