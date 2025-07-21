Zarah Sultana accuses news outlet of 'brownfacing' and 'mocking' her surname in cartoon

21 July 2025, 13:49

Ms Sultana, who has sat in the Commons as an independent MP since she had the Labour whip withdrawn last year, represents the Coventry South constituency.
Ms Sultana, who has sat in the Commons as an independent MP since she had the Labour whip withdrawn last year, represents the Coventry South constituency. Picture: Alamy

By Shannon Cook

MP Zarah Sultana has accused a news outlet of "brownfacing" and "mocking" her surname in its cartoon of the former Labour member.

The MP recently hit out at The Observer for a cartoon that displayed the image of a box of raisins alongside the text "Zarah Sultanas" with an image of a darker-skinned 'raisin girl'.

She shared the image side by side with the Sun-Maid raisin box, outlining the difference between the original 'raisin girl' and The Observer's cartoon.

The MP for Coventry South criticised the drawing, sharing the Observer's cartoon on X alongside the caption: "Brownfacing a box of raisins and mocking my surname.

"Exactly what you'd expect from a ring-wing hack who is the daughter of an aristocrat and ex-Tory MP."

The Observer have since deleted the post.

In a second post on X, Ms Sultana wrote: "The Observer has now deleted the post, but shame on them for publishing such racist trash in the first place.

"The editor and “artist” still haven’t apologised. So much for accountability. Pathetic."

When contacted by LBC, a spokesperson for The Observer said: "We are genuinely sorry for any offence caused and we are in the process of removing the cartoon."

Zarah Sultana leaves Labour to lead new party with Jeremy Corbyn

Earlier this month, Ms Sultana announced her resignation from the Labour Party after 14 years as a member to "co-lead the founding of a new party" with Jeremy Corbyn.

She cited reasons such as the government scrapping winter fuel payments for pensioners, cuts for disabled people and the two-child benefit cap.

She also accused the government of being an "active participant" in genocide.

Read more: Zarah Sultana MP quits Labour to 'lead new party with Corbyn' - as former Labour leader says 'negotiations ongoing'

Read more: Who is Zarah Sultana and will her new party succeed?

In a statement announcing her resignation, Ms Sultana said: "We are not going to take this anymore. We're not an island of strangers; we're an island that's suffering."

She added that in 2029, "the choice will be stark: socialism or barbarism."

"Billionaires already have three parties fighting for them. It's time the rest of us had one."

However, reports suggested that Corbyn had not yet decided to join a new party with Sultana.

Sunday Times Whitehall editor Gabriel Pogrund said: "[Corbyn] is furious and bewildered at the way it has been launched without consultation."

The former Labour Party leader congratulated the Coventry South MP on her "principled decision" to leave Sir Keir Starmer's party, but said "discussions are ongoing".

In a statement on X, independent Islington North MP Corbyn said: "Real change is coming.

"One year on from the election, this Labour Government has refused to deliver the change people expected and deserved. Poverty, inequality and war are not inevitable. Our country needs to change direction, now.

"Congratulations to Zarah Sultana on her principled decision to leave the Labour Party. I am delighted that she will help us build a real alternative.

"The democratic foundations of a new kind of political party will soon take shape. Discussions are ongoing - and I am excited to work alongside all communities to fight for the future people deserve.

"Together, we can create something that is desperately missing from our broken political system: hope."

Her full statement reads: "Today, after 14 years, I'm resigning from the Labour Party.

"Jeremy Corbyn and I will co-lead the founding of a new party, with other Independent MPs, campaigners and activists across the country.

"Westminster is broken but the real crisis is deeper. Just 50 families now own more wealth than half the UK population. Poverty is growing, inequality is obscene and the two-party system offers nothing but managed decline and broken promises.

"A year ago, I was suspended by the Labour Party for voting to abolish the two-child benefit cap and lift 400,000 children out of poverty. I'd do it again. I voted against scrapping winter fuel payments for pensioners. I'd do it again.

"Now, the government wants to make disabled people suffer; they just can't decide how much.

"Meanwhile, a billionaire-backed grifter is leading the polls, because Labour has completely failed to improve people's lives. And across the political establishment, from Farage to Starmer, they smear people of conscience trying to stop a genocide in Gaza as terrorists.

"But the truth is clear: this government is an active participant in genocide. And the British people oppose it.

"We are not going to take this anymore. We're not an island of strangers; we're an island that's suffering.

"We need homes and lives we can actually afford, not rip-off bills we pay every month to a tiny elite bathing in cash. We need our money spent on public services, not forever wars.

"In 2029, the choice will be stark: socialism or barbarism.

"Billionaires already have three parties fighting for them. It's time the rest of us had one."

Responding to Zarah Sultana's statement, a Labour spokesperson said: "In just 12 months, this Labour government has boosted wages, delivered an extra four million NHS appointments, opened 750 free breakfast clubs, secured three trade deals and four interest rate cuts lowering mortgage payments for millions.

"Only Labour can deliver the change needed to renew Britain."

