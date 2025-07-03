Zarah Sultana MP resigns from Labour to lead new party with Jeremy Corbyn

Rally Over UK Government Arms Sales To Israel
Zarah Sultana has quit labout to lead a new party with ex-leader Jeremy Corbyn. Picture: Getty

Zarah Sultana MP has resigned from Labour after 14 years to lead a new party with Jeremy Corbyn.

The MP for Coventry South made the announcement on Thursday evening.

She cited reasons such as the government scrapping winter fuel payments for pensioners, cuts for disabled people and the two-child benefit cap.

She also accused the government of being an "active participant" in genocide.

"We are not going to take this anymore. We're not an island of strangers; we're an island that's suffering," she said in a statement announcing her resignation.

She added that in 2029, "the choice will be stark: socialism or barbarism.

"Billionaires already have three parties fighting for them. It's time the rest of us had one."

Her full statement reads: "Today, after 14 years, I'm resigning from the Labour Party.

"Jeremy Corbyn and I will co-lead the founding of a new party, with other Independent MPs, campaigners and activists across the country.

"Westminster is broken but the real crisis is deeper. Just 50 families now own more wealth than half the UK population. Poverty is growing, inequality is obscene and the two-party system offers nothing but managed decline and broken promises.

"A year ago, I was suspended by the Labour Party for voting to abolish the two-child benefit cap and lift 400,000 children out of poverty. I'd do it again. I voted against scrapping winter fuel payments for pensioners. I'd do it again.

Now, the government wants to make disabled people suffer; they just can't decide how much.

Fire Fighters National Rally
Zarah Sultana MP has quit the Labour Party after 14 years. Picture: Getty

"Meanwhile, a billionaire-backed grifter is leading the polls, because Labour has completely failed to improve people's lives. And across the political establishment, from Farage to Starmer, they smear people of conscience trying to stop a genocide in Gaza as terrorists.

"But the truth is clear: this government is an active participant in genocide. And the British people oppose it.

"We are not going to take this anymore. We're not an island of strangers; we're an island that's suffering.

"We need homes and lives we can actually afford, not rip-off bills we pay every month to a tiny elite bathing in cash. We need our money spent on public services, not forever wars.

"In 2029, the choice will be stark: socialism or barbarism.

"Billionaires already have three parties fighting for them. It's time the rest of us had one."

