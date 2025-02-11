UK 'ready to work with Trump' on steel tariffs government pledges as ministers pledge 'cool and clearheaded' response

11 February 2025, 16:25

Downing Street has said it's "ready to work" with Donald trump as the President imposes steel tariffs
Downing Street has said it's "ready to work" with Donald trump as the President imposes steel tariffs. Picture: Alamy

By StephenRigley

The UK is "ready to work" with Donald Trump after the US president announced global steel tariffs as the latest move in the global trade crisis.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Trade minister Douglas Alexander said Britain “stands ready” to find solutions that work for both countries after the White House imposed a 25 per cent global tariff on steel and threatened additional duties on aluminium.

Downing Street insisted the UK's special relationship with the US is "very good" despite fears Britain's steel industry will be hit by the tariffs . EU President Ursula von der Leyen warned Trump’s “unjustified” tariffs “will not go unanswered”.

Douglas Alexander said the government would adopt a "cool and clearheaded" approach over the escalating trade crisis
Douglas Alexander said the government would adopt a "cool and clearheaded" approach over the escalating trade crisis. Picture: Alamy

Read More: UK 'not expected' to join EU in retaliating against Trump's 25% tariffs on steel and aluminium

Read More: 'No exceptions, no exemptions': Trump brings in 25% tariffs on steel and aluminium as UK dragged into trade war

Trade minister Douglas Alexander told MPs that the Government would adopt a "cool and clearheaded" approach rather than rushing into retaliatory measures.  

Ministers are holding talks with the industry before the commencement of the tariffs on US steel imports from March 12.   

Mr Alexander said: "What British industry needs and deserves is not a knee-jerk reaction, but a cool and clearheaded sense of the UK's national interest based on a full assessment of all the implications of the US actions."  

He added that the UK had a "strong and balanced trade relationship" with the US.

"We stand ready to work with President Trump to find solutions that work for both the United Kingdom and the United States," he added.   

Britain exported 166,433 tonnes of steel to the US in 2023, the last full year for which figures are available.

Downing Street has declined to say whether Donald Trump is wrong to impose 25 per cent tariffs on British steel exports.

Asked if the US President’s decision was wrong, the Prime Minister’s official spokesman replied: “We will take a considered approach to this. We will engage with the US on the detail, but the Government is clear we will work in our national interest and this issue is no different to that.”

The spokesman said he was not going to “get ahead of those conversations with industry” when asked if the UK was prepared to enact retaliatory tariffs.

No 10 would not reveal if discussions with the US involved the UK asking Mr Trump’s Government to exclude Britain from the tariffs, and would not say if subsidies for the company British Steel could be introduced.

He added: “We’ve already provided significant support to the UK steel industry: £2.5 billion of investment in the sector, we are bringing forward a British industry supercharger which is cutting electricity costs for steel firms and bringing prices in line with international competitors.”

Inga Fechner and Ewa Manthey, from major European bank ING, warned that “a clash between the USA and Europe is inevitable”

They said: “President Trump has laid the foundations for further trade escalations. This will not be the last tariff move. Retaliation is on, and it’s going to get nasty.”

The European Commission has warned that it will not hesitate to retaliate against fresh tariffs.

“The EU sees no justification for the imposition of tariffs on its exports. We will react to protect the interests of European businesses, workers and consumers from unjustified measures,” the Commission said.

Mr Trump has indicated that he examining further tariffs on the EU and has said he will soon impose reciprocal tariffs on all countries, matching the tariffs levied by them.

Last night, he confirmed that he would impose blanket 25pc tariffs on steel and aluminium imports into the US, including from Europe.

Mr Trump has repeatedly criticised the European Union, saying they “don’t take our cars, they don’t take our farm products. They take almost nothing and we take everything from them”.

US Election 2024

President Donald Trump presents a ceremonial key to the White House during a bilateral meeting with Israeli Prime Ministers Benjamin Netanyahu Tuesday Sept. 15 2020 in the Oval Office of the White House.

Trump to host Netanyahu in Washington marking first foreign leader visit since US inauguration
U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio meets with President Nayib Bukele at his residence at Lake Coatepeque in El Salvador, Monday, Feb. 3, 2025.

El Salvador offers to accept US deportees and criminals in 'unprecedented' migrant deal

China has announced retaliatory tariffs on the US

China announces retaliatory tariffs on US as Trump's levies take effect - but Canada and Mexico's are paused
Trump pauses 25% tariffs on Canada for 30 days as President says call with Trudeau went 'very well'

Trump pauses 25% tariffs on Canada for 30 days as President says call with Trudeau went 'very well'
Sir Keir Starmer has said the UK will not be “choosing between” the European Union and the United States

Britain will not choose between EU and US, says Starmer following Trump's tariff threats

Donald Trump won’t impose tariffs on Mexico for another month after a ‘constructive conversation’ which will see Mexico reinforce its side of the border with the US.

US trade tariffs on Mexico paused for a month after border deal

Donald Trump Watches SpaceX Launch Its Sixth Test Flight Of Starship Spacecraft

Donald Trump axes $40billion US foreign aid agency after taking advice from Elon Musk

President Trump Signs Executive Orders In The Oval Office

Donald Trump says UK is 'out of line' but deal can be worked out as trade tariff war with EU looms
President Trump Signs Executive Orders In The Oval Office

Trump risks trade war as China, Canada and Mexico vow to respond to string of trade tariffs
Trump says US airstrikes 'killed many' ISIS terrorists

'We will find you and we will kill you' - Trump says US airstrikes have 'killed many' ISIS terrorists hiding in caves

Latest Politics News

Strangers bar is to reopen following spiking allegation

MPs bar to reopen with extra security after spiking claims

New Labour health minister believes people should be allowed to identify as a llama

New Labour health minister believes people should be allowed to self-identify as a llama

See which countries get aid from the UK as Donald Trump axes US funding overseas.

Where does Britain send foreign aid? See which countries get aid from the UK as Donald Trump axes US funding overseas
Bridget Phillipson has called for more British apprenticeships

UK must become 'less dependent' on foreign workers by training more British apprentices, minister warns LBC
Labour has deported nearly 19,000 people since coming to power

Inside Labour's deportation flights, as 19,000 illegal migrants removed from UK since July election
Kim Leadbeater after the bill passed its first reading in November

Assisted dying cases could go ahead without judge's approval

London, UK. 28th January, 2025. Attorney General Richard Hermer arrives in Downing Street to attend the weekly Cabinet meeting. Credit: Wiktor Szymanowicz/Alamy Live News

Labour spat as peer brands attorney general Lord Hermer 'arrogant, progressive fool' and calls for him to quit
Reform UK councillor faces calls to resign after "degrading and misogynistic" lyrics linked to DJ-turned-politician revealed.

Reform UK councillor faces calls to resign after "degrading and misogynistic" lyrics linked to DJ-turned-politician revealed
Labour MP Ashley Dalton

Keir Starmer names replacement for Labour MP sacked after sending offensive messages in vile WhatsApp chat
MPs will get a 2.8%pay rise this year.

'Crisis, What cost of living crisis?' MPs' salaries to rise to £94,000 under new pay plan