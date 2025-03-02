UK strikes £1.6bn defence deal to arm Ukraine with missiles as Keir Starmer warns of a ‘crossroads in history’

The UK has signed a £1.6 billion deal to supply more than 5,000 air defence missiles to Ukraine using export finance. Picture: Alamy

By EJ Ward

The UK has secured a landmark £1.6 billion deal to supply Ukraine with more than 5,000 air defence missiles, reinforcing Britain’s commitment to supporting Kyiv’s fight against Russian aggression.

Announcing the agreement on Sunday, Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer confirmed that the lightweight multirole missiles (LMM) will be produced in Northern Ireland, creating 200 additional defence jobs at the Thales weapons plant in Belfast.

“This will be vital for protecting critical infrastructure now and strengthening Ukraine in securing the peace when it comes—because we have to learn from the mistakes of the past,” Starmer said.

The missiles, capable of travelling at 1.5 times the speed of sound and striking targets over 6km away, are designed to take down enemy vehicles, boats, and drones.

The move comes after an angry public clash between Donald Trump and Volodymyr Zelensky in the White House, which saw the Ukrainian president leave the USA early.

A deal exchanging Ukrainian mineral rights for American military support was put on ice after the US and Ukrainian presidents' exchange.

Donald Trump's America is the driving force behind brokering a peace deal with Russia.

The UK will supply Ukraine with more than 5000 air defence missiles to keep people and infrastructure safe from attack.



The deal delivers on the UK’s commitment to Ukraine and will create hundreds of jobs here in the UK.



Earlier the Prime Minister said European leaders must realise it is "time to act" as he hosted a security summit focused on supporting Ukraine.

Volodymyr Zelenskyy was among those to join Sir Keir Starmer in London for the event.

He also said the leaders discussed creating a peacekeeping force if a deal was agreed.

Sir Keir Starmer said "we are at a crossroads in history".

He said: "To support peace in our continent and to succeed, this effort must have strong US backing.

"We're working with the US on this point after my meeting with President Trump last week, and let me be clear, we agree with the President on the urgent need for a durable peace, now we need to deliver together.

"Finally, we agreed that leaders will meet again very soon, to keep the pace behind these actions and to keep working towards this shared plan.

"We are at a crossroads in history today. This is not a moment for more talk. It's time to act. Time to step up and lead and to unite around a new plan for a just and enduring peace. "

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, left, is greeted by British Prime Minister Keir Starmer as he arrived to Securing our Future Summit on Ukraine and European security. Picture: Alamy

Defence Secretary John Healey explained the broader strategic impact of the deal, stating: “This new support will help protect Ukraine against drone and missile attacks, but it will also help deter further Russian aggression following any end to the fighting.

“This new deal delivers on the UK’s ironclad commitment to step up military support for Ukraine whilst boosting jobs and growth at home.”

The contract is being financed through a loan underwritten by UK Export Finance (UKEF), continuing Britain’s financial backing for Ukraine’s defence efforts.

It follows a £162 million deal announced in September to supply Kyiv with 650 LMMs.