UK to deny citizenship to small boat refugees - as Labour MP warns rules would 'deny' Paddington Bear British passport

By Danielle de Wolfe

A Labour MP has warned that changes to immigration rules would "deny" Paddington Bear British passport under the current system.

New Home Office's good character guidance states that an applicant will "normally" be refused citizenship if they entered the UK illegally - no matter how long they have lived in the UK.

However, critics have claimed the new guidance is not fair on those who are fleeing persecution.

It makes particular reference to those who arrived "having made a dangerous journey", including those "travelling by small boat or concealed in a vehicle".

Walthamstow MP Stella Creasy said the change was "counterproductive to the message that we want to send about being proud of our country and the role that it has played in supporting those fleeing persecution".

In response to criticism of her comments, Ms Creasy posted on the X, formerly Twitter, social media site, writing: "We did indeed give Paddington a passport.

"We also gave Sir Mo Farah a knighthood and cheered him at the olympics."

A group of people thought to be migrants are brought in to Dover, Kent, from a Border Force vessel following a small boat incident in the Channel. Picture date: Wednesday February 5, 2025. Picture: Alamy

It was reported in October by the Radio Times that Paddington Bear had been granted a specimen passport by the Home Office to be used as a prop in the Paddington in Peru film.

The Home Office's good character guidance, updated on Monday, states: "A person who applies for citizenship from 10 February 2025 who has previously arrived without a required valid entry clearance or electronic travel authorisation, having made a dangerous journey will normally be refused citizenship.

"A dangerous journey includes, but is not limited to, travelling by small boat or concealed in a vehicle or other conveyance."

It comes as Labour's new Border Security, Asylum and Immigration Bill, which scraps the Conservatives' Rwanda plan, passed its first hurdle in the Commons on Monday.

It will also introduce new criminal offences and hand counter terror-style powers to police and enforcement agencies to crack down on people smuggling gangs bringing migrants across the English Channel.

Ms Creasy said she voted for the legislation because it was "important that we repeal the Rwanda legislation, the madness and the money that we spent on that scheme".

Stella Creasy MP (Lab: Walthamstow) on College Green, Westminster to be interviewed about the budget delivered earlier by Jeremy Hunt 15th March 2023. Picture: Alamy

She added that the change to Home Office guidance was "not part of that process".

Great Yarmouth Reform UK MP Rupert Lowe posted on X in response to the comments: "If Stella thinks it's all so brilliant, she can take one of these unchecked foreign males into her own home."

The Refugee Council estimated that 70,608 people already in the UK "will now potentially be denied British citizenship", as well as further arrivals and people who arrived through other dangerous journeys.

Enver Solomon, chief executive of the Refugee Council, said the change "flies in the face of reason".

Mr Solomon added: "The British public want refugees who have been given safety in our country to integrate into and contribute to their new communities, so it makes no sense for the Government to erect more barriers. "Becoming a British citizen has helped them give back to their communities and this should be celebrated, not prevented. We urge ministers to urgently reconsider."

Kolbassia Haoussou, from refugee charity Freedom From Torture, also urged the Government to reconsider what he said was a "deeply damaging" decision on the moral and cultural fabric of the country.

He added: "Make no mistake, this is a dark moment in British history. If the Government really follows through with blocking refugees from getting citizenship, the UK will be taking a huge step backwards.

"Everyone deserves the chance to settle and fully integrate into society. I'm a survivor of torture, a British citizen, and I've even received an MBE from the late Queen.

"I know many people who also want to contribute to Britain, but blocking their ability to become citizens prevents refugees from fully integrating and flourishing in their new communities."

Citizenship applications are decided on a case-by-case basis and policies are kept under review.

A Home Office spokesperson said: "There are already rules that can prevent those arriving illegally from gaining citizenship.

"This guidance further strengthens measures to make it clear that anyone who enters the UK illegally, including small boat arrivals, faces having a British citizenship application refused."