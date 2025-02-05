Exclusive

Union bosses warn Starmer and Rayner: ‘don’t pander to big business’ over workers' rights

5 February 2025, 11:43

The Employment Rights Bill, fronted by Ms Rayner, aims to tackle work insecurity, proposes a ban on zero-hour contracts, and 'fair pay' for workers, among other things.
Guy Stewart

By Guy Stewart

A group of Labour trade union leaders have urged the Prime Minister and his cabinet to strengthen workers’ rights and not bow to pressure from business in their mission to grow the economy, LBC’s been told.

General Secretaries from the Labour affiliated unions were invited to a meeting at Downing Street on Tuesday, to discuss the Employment Rights Bill.

Speaking exclusively to LBC following the roundtable, General Secretary of the Fire Brigades Union Steve Wright said Sir Kier Starmer and Angela Rayner were ‘receptive’ and ‘positive’ about calls to commit to workers’ rights despite pressure to water down the bill.

The Employment Rights Bill, fronted by Ms Rayner, aims to tackle work insecurity, proposes a ban on zero-hour contracts, and ‘fair pay’ for workers, among other things.

Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer and Deputy Prime Minister Angela Rayner during a visit to a construction site in Cambridge in December.
Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer and Deputy Prime Minister Angela Rayner during a visit to a construction site in Cambridge in December.

The Conservative Party has pressured Labour to soften the bill, previously saying it would ‘crush’ companies under a ‘huge increase of new regulations’.

Some business groups, including the Federation of Small Businesses and the British Chambers of Commerce, have similarly voiced concerns.

Mr Wright told LBC: “Myself and general secretaries from other unions were making the point that look don't back down, don't pander to big business, that is putting a hell of a lot of pressure on the Government at the moment.

“We represent 11 affiliated trade unions, we represent millions of workers across all sectors, and actually [Labour] have got our backing at the moment.

“If they start delivering on these key issues like sick pay, fire and rehire, actually they’ll continue to have the backing of trade unions.

“I know I'm no expert in economics, but what I do know is if you put money in workers’ pockets, that is a good thing. They will be spending money in their communities and in their high streets.

“Other trade union leaders have made this point quite clearly, around the economy and putting money in workers’ pockets being fundamental, and that was the message that was made clear to the Prime Minister [on Tuesday].”

When asked about the rising popularity of Nigel Farage’s Reform UK party, Mr Wright told LBC ‘delivering for working people’ will get Labour support from voters.

General Secretary of the Fire Brigades Union Steve Wright said Sir Kier Starmer and Angela Rayner were ‘receptive’ and ‘positive’ about calls to commit to workers’ rights.
General Secretary of the Fire Brigades Union Steve Wright said Sir Kier Starmer and Angela Rayner were 'receptive' and 'positive' about calls to commit to workers' rights.

He added: “I think it's a firm recognition of trade unions and also the Labour Party, the rise of Reform and their rhetoric, I think they'd be pretty naive not to recognise it.

“But we know what Reform stands for, their position on deregulation, we know their position on workers’ rights and we know they will be no friends of working people.

“What we need to see from Labour is a recognition of that, and I think the message from the trade unions is: start delivering for working people, and in my position, delivering for firefighters who do a great job in their communities, I think that's what they need to do.

“Start sending a clear message and breaking down this rhetoric that Reform is coming out with.”

