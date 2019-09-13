Does Melania Trump's Coat On 9/11 Show A Plane Crashing Into A Skyscraper?

13 September 2019, 08:03 | Updated: 13 September 2019, 08:13

The controversial coat worn by Melania Trump
The controversial coat worn by Melania Trump. Picture: Getty

Melania Trump has come under fire on social media after people claimed the seam of the coat she wore on 9/11 looked like a plane flying into a skyscraper.

The First Lady wore the navy blue coat in Shanksville, Pennsylvania, for the commemorations of the September 11th terror attacks.

This respectful image was tweeted by President Trump, saying "We will never forget".

But eagle eyed viewers on Twitter noticed the controversial seam on Melania's coat.

They claimed it appeared to show a plane flying into a skyscraper.

Does this seam look like the 9/11 attack?
Does this seam look like the 9/11 attack? Picture: Getty

Other people suggested it actually showed the Washington Monument, with a button on one side.

