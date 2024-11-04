Exclusive

Half of UK would feel 'personally less safe' if Trump wins US election

America goes to the polls. Picture: Alamy

By Katy Ronkin

Over half of the UK say they will feel personally less safe if Donald Trump wins the US election as Kamala Harris' popularity soars among Brits.

The research from Savanta, shown exclusively to LBC, reveals that UK voters are more comfortable with the possibility of President Harris than another four years of Trump in the White House.

Donald Trump and Kamala Harris are in the final hours of their campaigns to become US President. Early voting means polling stations are already filled with Americans making their choice for President.

In the UK, just one in five adults say Trump's election would make them feel safer compared with 41% who say the same about a Kamala Harris election victory.

Kamala Harris and Donald Trump hold competing rallies

Kamala Harris is also experiencing huge popularity in the UK. The public's opinion of the Vice President has risen by 43 points since her campaign started in July. She is now the second most popular American politician among the UK public, second only to former President Barack Obama.

Donald Trump remains an unpopular figure, with only Liz Truss attracting more ire from the British public. He is also the most unpopular US figure of those measured in the survey.

The outcome of the US election matters to the UK public because American policy strongly impacts the UK government's goals, said Emma Levin.

Ms Levin, Associate Director at Savanta, said: “Who ends up in the White House next year matters to the UK public, not least because so many of the UK government's goals will be dependent on the next President. From climate change to the war in Ukraine, America's policies could change rapidly come January, depending on who wins."

"Trump continues to be deeply disliked in the UK. Trump's unpopularity, coupled with his policy positions and a general sense of chaos he brings to the world stage, is likely what is driving over half of UK adults to say they would feel less safe if Trump wins again."

It comes as Ms Harris has overtaken Donald Trump in a swathe of key swing state polls.

The vice president and Democrat nominee took a marginal lead in the final New York Times/Siena College poll, making gains in Nevada, North Carolina, Wisconsin and Georgia - four key battleground states that the candidates need to win to become president.

Ms Harris' campaign was also celebrating news from the weekend that she now led in traditional Republican stronghold Iowa, according to Selzer, a widely respected polling organisation with a good record in the state.

Amid the boost to her bid for the White House, Ms Harris will today campaign in Pennsylvania - considered the most important swing state to win - alongside a host of famous faces including Lady Gaga, Oprah Winfrey, Ricky Martin, Katy Perry and Christina Aquilera.