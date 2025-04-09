Trump orders one million migrants who used Biden-era app to enter the US to leave 'immediately'

Asylum seekers prepare to enter the United States from Mexico. Picture: Getty

By Asher McShane

Donald Trump has ordered thousands of immigrants to leave the US ‘immediately’ despite them entering the country legally using a government smartphone app.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Immigrants who entered the US using Joe Biden era CBP One app, used by nearly 1m people have been told to leave after Trump suddenly ended the programme.

Anyone who does not leave voluntarily can face arrest, severe fines and forced removal, according to the US Department of Homeland Security.

They will not be allowed to return.

A message states: “It is time for you to leave the United States.

“Again, DHS is terminating your parole. Do not attempt to remain in the United States — the federal government will find you. Please depart the United States immediately.”

Read more: 'I know what the hell I'm doing': Trump defiant in the face of trade war as international tariffs take effect

Read more: Elon Musk brands Trump's top tariff guru 'dumber than a sack of bricks' as cracks form in White House alliance

Users of the CBP One app were allowed to make appointments to seek asylum. Picture: Getty

A DHS spokesman said: “Canceling these paroles is a promise kept to the American people to secure our borders and protect national security.

“Formal termination notices have been issued, and affected aliens are urged to voluntarily self-deport using the CBP Home App.

“Those who refuse will be found, removed, and permanently barred from reentry."

DHS said the cancellations and push to leave immediately do not apply to migrants in two parole programmes designated for some Ukrainians and Afghans.

Mexican, Honduran and Salvadoran migrants are among those who received the notices.

Asylum seekers wait for hours without getting their CBP One appointments. Picture: Getty

The notice also tells them that any benefits received as part of their parole into the US - including work authorisation - are cancelled.

The CBP One app was initially developed during the Biden administration to allow prospective migrants to book appointments to appear at a port of entry.

It was part of a larger effort to protect asylum seekers during dangerous journeys to the US.

It was later rebranded as CBP Home, and allows undocumented migrants to identify themselves and declare their intention to leave the country.