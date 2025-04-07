Trump and Netanyahu to hold news conference as leaders meet in Washington DC amid tariff turmoil

US President Donald Trump welcomes Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to the White House in Washington, DC. Picture: Getty

By Henry Moore

Donald Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu are set to host a joint news conference as they meet in Washington DC.

The two leaders are set to meet as Trump faces growing pressure following his decision to slap tariffs on nearly all countries across the world.

Trump and Netanyahu were due to separately take questions from a small group of reporters, but this has now been rescheduled to be "one big and beautiful news conference," the White House said.

The White House did not offer any immediate explanation for why the news conference was rescheduled, but Trump and Netanyahu are expected to discuss Trump's decision to hit Israel with shock tariffs.

Israel was one of the many countries to be slapped with Trump's "liberation day" tariffs, with the Middle Eastern nation facing levies of 17%.

Whether Netanyahu's visit succeeds in bringing down or eliminating Israel's tariffs remains to be seen, but how it plays out could set the stage for how other world leaders try to address the new tariffs.

A small, handpicked number of journalists will be allowed to attend the news conference - a move implemented by the Trump administration during his second term.

It comes as Trump threatened additional tariffs on China on Monday, raising fresh concerns that his drive to rebalance the global economy could lead to a trade war.

Trump's threat, which he delivered on social media, came after China said it would retaliate against US tariffs announced last week.

"If China does not withdraw its 34% increase above their already long term trading abuses by tomorrow, April 8th, 2025, the United States will impose ADDITIONAL Tariffs on China of 50%, effective April 9th," he wrote on Truth Social.

"Additionally, all talks with China concerning their requested meetings with us will be terminated!"

If Trump implements his plans, US tariffs on imports from China would reach a combined 104%.

The new taxes would be on top of the 20% tariffs announced as punishment for fentanyl trafficking and his separate 34% tariffs announced last week.

Not only could that increase prices for American consumers, it could give China an incentive to flood other countries with cheaper goods and seek deeper partnerships with other trading partners.