Donald Trump announces 25% tariffs on all imported cars

26 March 2025, 21:41 | Updated: 26 March 2025, 22:12

President Trump Announces New Automobile Tariffs
President Trump Announces New Automobile Tariffs. Picture: Getty

By Henry Moore

Donald Trump has announced fresh tariffs on all car imports to the United States.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

New 25% tariffs on imported cars will come into effect on the 2nd of April, Trump confirmed on Wednesday.

He declared the move will bring "tremendous growth" to the car industry, raising around "$100 billion."

"This will continue to spur growth," the president told reporters.

"We'll effectively be charging a 25% tariff."

Read more: Reeves rejects claim £3.4bn welfare cuts will plunge 250,000 people into poverty as she vows to get Britain working

Read more: Donald Trump's threat of tariffs could knock percentage point off UK GDP as Reeves paints gloomy forecast for growth

President Donald Trump displays a signed an executive order in the Oval Office of the White House on March 26, 2025 i
President Donald Trump displays a signed an executive order in the Oval Office of the White House on March 26, 2025 i. Picture: Getty

The tariffs could be complicated as even US car makers source their components from around the world, meaning that they could face higher costs and lower sales.

Shares in General Motors fell by about 3% in Wednesday afternoon trading. Ford's stock was up slightly, but shares in Stellantis, the owner of Jeep and Chrysler, dropped nearly 4%.

Mr Trump has long said that tariffs against car imports would be a defining policy of his presidency, betting that the costs created by the taxes would cause more production to relocate to the US.

Trump officials left ‘floundering’ after war plans leak

Mexico is the largest supplier of cars to the US, followed by South Korea, Japan, Canada and Germany.

The tariffs are part of a broader reshaping of global relations by Mr Trump, who plans to impose what he calls "reciprocal" taxes on April 2 that would match the tariffs and sales taxes charged by other nations.

He has already placed a 20% tax on all imports from China for its role in the production of fentanyl.

He similarly placed 25% tariffs on Mexico and Canada, with a lower 10% tax on Canadian energy products.

The president has also imposed 25% tariffs on all steel and aluminium imports, removing the exemptions from his earlier 2018 taxes on the metals.

He also plans tariffs on computer chips, pharmaceutical drugs, lumber and copper.

His taxes risk igniting a broader global trade war with escalating retaliations that could crush global trade, potentially damaging economic growth while raising prices for families and businesses as some of the costs of the taxes get passed along by importers.

When the European Union retaliated with plans for a 50% tariff on US spirits, Mr Trump responded by planning a 200% tax on alcoholic beverages from the EU.

He also intends to place a 25% tariff on countries that import oil from Venezuela, even though the US also imports oil from that nation.

Latest Donald Trump News

Anti-Trump protestors take to Greenland streets as Ursula Vance and US delegation's visit branded a 'provocation'

Greenland PM brands Usha Vance and US delegation's visit a 'provocation' as anti-Trump protestors swarm streets
Donald Trump has ordered the release of the last classified files surrounding the assassination of John F. Kennedy on Thursday, vowing that ‘everything will be revealed’.

'It's a lot of stuff' - Trump releases 80,000 classified pages relating to JFK assassination, honouring campaign promise
"The tariffs are going forward on time, on schedule," Trump said.

Trump says 25% tariffs on Canada and Mexico 'will go forward' in March after month-long delay
Donald Trump has ordered the release of the last classified files surrounding the assassination of John F. Kennedy on Thursday, vowing that ‘everything will be revealed’.

'Two shooters' involved in JFK assassination, claims task force head - as FBI reveals thousands of secret files
President Donald Trump presents a ceremonial key to the White House during a bilateral meeting with Israeli Prime Ministers Benjamin Netanyahu Tuesday Sept. 15 2020 in the Oval Office of the White House.

Trump to host Netanyahu in Washington marking first foreign leader visit since US inauguration
U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio meets with President Nayib Bukele at his residence at Lake Coatepeque in El Salvador, Monday, Feb. 3, 2025.

El Salvador offers to accept US deportees and criminals in 'unprecedented' migrant deal

China has announced retaliatory tariffs on the US

China announces retaliatory tariffs on US as Trump's levies take effect - but Canada and Mexico's are paused
Trump pauses 25% tariffs on Canada for 30 days as President says call with Trudeau went 'very well'

Trump pauses 25% tariffs on Canada for 30 days as President says call with Trudeau went 'very well'
Sir Keir Starmer has said the UK will not be “choosing between” the European Union and the United States

Britain will not choose between EU and US, says Starmer following Trump's tariff threats

Donald Trump won’t impose tariffs on Mexico for another month after a ‘constructive conversation’ which will see Mexico reinforce its side of the border with the US.

US trade tariffs on Mexico paused for a month after border deal

Latest Politics News

x

I look forward to a statement that hits people like me, rather than those who can’t afford to eat, writes Andrew Marr
Chancellor of the Exchequer Rachel Reeves (right) and Deputy Prime Minister Angela Rayner during a visit to a housing development in Stoke-on-Trent. Picture date: Monday March 24, 2025.

Labour's worker's rights reforms to have 'net negative' impact on the economy, says OBR

Online Islamophobic abuse about the Mayor of London more than doubled in a single year during 2024, according to new research.

Online Islamophobic abuse targeting Sadiq Khan more than doubled last year, figures suggest
Rachel Reeves is set to cut tens of thousands of civil service jobs, a union has warned

Reeves 'to slash 50,000 civil service jobs' as she pushes to cut spending by £2 billion per year
Prime Minister Keir Starmer

Starmer's ultimatum to councils: Prove you're tackling potholes or face losing cash

Prime Minister Mark Carney speaks to media at Rideau Hall

Canadian PM Mark Carney calls snap election as he says Donald Trump 'wants to break us' with trade war
Chancellor Rachel Reeves Hosts Roundtable With Regulators.

Reeves to slash civil service spending by £2bn as Jeremy Hunt tells LBC chancellor must be 'bolder' to fix UK economy
Chancellor Rachel Reeves Hosts Roundtable With Regulators.

Rachel Reeves takes axe to Civil Service: Government departments to make £2billion cuts

Sir Ed said a lack of 'clarity' around the changes was causing 'fear'

Sir Ed Davey: Disabled people and carers will be 'kept awake' by benefits shake-up

JD Vance And Tim Walz Face Off In Vice Presidential Debate In New York

JD Vance claims UK is 'stagnating because of its immigration' in scathing speech