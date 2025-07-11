Donald Trump plans to hit Canada with 35% tariff as he warns of hikes for other countries

Trump's tariffs were reportedly an effort to get Canada to crack down on fentanyl smuggling - and the US president has expressed frustration with Canada's trade deficit with the US. Picture: Getty

By Shannon Cook

Donald Trump says he plans to hit Canada with a 35% tariff on imported goods while warning of a blanket hike for most other countries.

In a letter to Canada's Prime Minister Mark Carney, US President Donald Trump wrote: "I must mention that the flow of Fentanyl is hardly the only challenge we have with Canada, which has many Tariff, and Non-Tariff, Policies and Trade Barriers."

Trump's tariffs were reportedly an effort to get Canada to crack down on fentanyl smuggling - and the US president has become frustrated with Canada's trade deficit with the US.

In a statement Mr Carney said: "Throughout the current trade negotiations with the United States, the Canadian government has steadfastly defended our workers and businesses. We will continue to do so as we work towards the revised deadline of August 1.

He continued: "Canada has made vital progress to stop the scourge of fentanyl in North America. We are committed to continuing to work with the United States to save lives and protect communities in both our countries."

The US president has sent a series of tariff letters to 23 countries so far - including one placing a 50% tariff on Brazil in part for the ongoing trial of its former president, Jair Bolsonaro, for attempting to stay in office after he lost the election in 2022.

Trump was also indicted for his attempts to overturn his election defeat in 2020.

The higher tariff rates would come into force on 1 August.

In an interview with NBC News, Trump said he plans to hit most US trade partners with higher blanket tariffs.

"We're just going to say all of the remaining countries are going to pay, whether it's 20% or 15%. We'll work that out now," he said.

He added: "I think the tariffs have been very well-received. The stock market hit a new high today."