Donald Trump fires top US general in unprecedented Pentagon shake-up

22 February 2025, 10:35

Chiefs of Staff, U.S. Air Force General CQ Brown.
Chiefs of Staff, U.S. Air Force General CQ Brown. Picture: Alamy

By Danielle de Wolfe

President Trump has fired his top US general in what's been described as an unprecedented shake-up at the Pentagon.

Charles Brown, the highest ranking military officer in the United States, was only the second black general to serve as chairman of the American military.

"I want to thank General Charles 'CQ' Brown for his over 40 years of service to our country, including as our current Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff," Trump posted on social media.

He announced the firing of five other top officers in sweeping and unprecedented reforms late on Friday.

Mr Brown had been a leading figure in US involvement in Ukraine and the Middle East under the Biden administration.

Washington, United States Of America. 27th Jan, 2025. Washington, United States of America. 27 January, 2025. U.S. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, left, walks with Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen.
Washington, United States Of America. 27th Jan, 2025. Washington, United States of America. 27 January, 2025. U.S. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, left, walks with Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Picture: Alamy

Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth had previously called for Gen Brown to be fired because of his "woke" views on diversity.

Hegseth announced the firings of two additional senior officers late on Friday, with Chief of Naval Operations Adm Lisa Franchetti and Vice Chief of Staff of the Air Force, Gen Jim Slife, sacked.

It follows the implementation of Elon Musk's DOGE team tasked with cutting government waste and what Trump labelled "widespread fraud".

President Trump has conducted what can only be described as a crackdown on diversity, equity and inclusion programmes across federal government - as well as the US military.

FILE - President Donald Trump watches as Vice President Mike Pence swears in Gen. CQ Brown, Jr. as Chief of Staff of the Air Force as his wife Sharene Guilford Brown holds the Bible in the Oval Office.
FILE - President Donald Trump watches as Vice President Mike Pence swears in Gen. CQ Brown, Jr. as Chief of Staff of the Air Force as his wife Sharene Guilford Brown holds the Bible in the Oval Office. Picture: Alamy

Fired Adm Franchetti was the first woman to lead the Navy.

Hegseth said in a statement: "Under President Trump, we are putting in place new leadership that will focus our military on its core mission of deterring, fighting and winning wars."

Trump said he would now nominate Air Force Lt Gen Dan Caine as the new chairman of the joint chiefs of staff.

Rumours had been swirling surrounding Charles Brown's firing and subsequent replacement, with the leader's term set to expire in 2027.

It comes as Donald Trump said Vladimir Putin and Volodymyr Zelenskyy need to ‘work together’.

Speaking at the swearing in of his new commerce secretary, Mr Trump also said Russia ‘wants to do a deal’.

He also denied reports that he is planning to visit Moscow.

