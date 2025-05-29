US trade court blocks Donald Trump's "Liberation Day" tariffs

Donald Trump announces Reciprocal Tariffs in the garden of the White House on Wednesday 2 April 2025. Picture: Alamy

By Jennifer Kennedy

A US federal court has ruled that US President Donald Trump overstepped his authority by imposing trade tariffs on nearly every country.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The Court of International Trade ruled that an emergency law invoked by the White House does not provide the president with unilateral authority to impose global trade tariffs.

The court said the US Constitution gives exclusive powers to Congress to regulate commerce with other countries.

The court ruled that this is not overruled by the president's remit to safeguard the US economy.

The court's judgement orders the Trump administration to issue the necessary orders to remove the tariffs "within 10 calendar days."

The ruling is a major blow to a key part of Trump's economic policies.

The Trump administration can appeal the ruling in federal court.

The panel of three judges included Jane Restani, appointed by Ronald Reagan, Gary Katzmann, a Barack Obama appointee and Timothy Reif, who was nominated by Trump in 2018.

The lawsuit, filed by the Liberty Justice Center on behalf of five small businesses that import goods from countries targeted by Trump's trade tariffs, was the first major legal challenge to Trump's "Liberation Day" tariffs.

The companies, which include a New York wine and spirits importer and a Virginia-based manufacturer of educational kits and musical instruments, have said the tariffs will hurt their ability to do business.

There have been six other court challenges to Trump's tariffs, as well as challenges from 13 states and other groups of small businesses.

Trump is the only president who has claimed the authority to impose import taxes.