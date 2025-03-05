Donald Trump recruits 13-year-old cancer survivor to US Secret Service

5 March 2025, 11:23

Devarjay 'DJ' Daniel waves as President Donald Trump addresses a joint session of Congress in the House chamber at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, Tuesday, March 4, 2025. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
By Danielle de Wolfe

Donald Trump has recruited a 13-year-old cancer survivor to the US Secret Service during his address to members of Congress.



Speaking from the lectern on Tuesday night, President Trump made the decision to appoint DJ Daniels as the newest member of the highly secretive department.

The teenager wanted to be a policeman, according to Republicans, with the boy now inducted into several police departments, made a member of the US Secret Service and issued with an official badge.

The jubilant scenes, broadcast on national television, saw party members swarm around the young survivor.

Daniels was seen to throw his arms around the service’s director as Trump called him out from the stage, before he was lifted into the air, showing his badge for all to see.

Washington, DC. 04th Mar, 2025. WASHINGTON, DC - MARCH 04: 13-year-old cancer survivor Devarjaye 'DJ' Daniel reacts during U.S. President Donald Trump's address to a joint session of Congress at the U.S. Capitol on March 04, 2025 in Washington, DC. Picture: Alamy

The director looked visibly surprised at the display of affection from the new recruit.

During his speech, the US President a 13 year old in the audience who was diagnosed with brain cancer in 2018.

The teenager was given only five months to live at the time of his diagnosis, with Trump telling Tuesday night's audience that the government was "going to do you the biggest honour of them all".

That honour was making the teenager an official agent of the United States Secret Service.

It comes as members of Congress opposing Trump held signs aloft showcasing their disapproval of Elon Musk.

President Donald Trump arrives to address a joint session of Congress as Rep. Melanie Stansbury, D-N.M., holds a sign reading, 'This is not normal,' at the Capitol in Washington, Tuesday, March 4, 2025. (Win McNamee/Pool Photo via AP)
President Donald Trump arrives to address a joint session of Congress as Rep. Melanie Stansbury, D-N.M., holds a sign reading, 'This is not normal,' at the Capitol in Washington, Tuesday, March 4, 2025. (Win McNamee/Pool Photo via AP). Picture: Alamy

The tech tycoon, who despite not being an elected member of congress, has been working closely with the President overseeing the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE).

Some of the signs held aloft also read “False” and “Lie” - with congressmen and women raising them aloft for cameras each time a statement was made.

Others stated "This is not normal!" - as Representative Teresa Leger Fernández of New Mexico, who leads the Democratic Women's Caucus, explained why so many congresswomen dressed in pink for the event.

She told Time magazine that the colour signified "our protest of Trump's policies which are negatively impacting women and families."

"Pink is a colour of power and protest," she added.

"It's time to rev up the opposition and come at Trump loud and clear."

