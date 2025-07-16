Donald Trump rules out sending Ukraine long-range missiles capable of striking Moscow

President Donald Trump pictured with Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Picture: Alamy

By Jacob Paul

Donald Trump has ruled out sending long-range missiles to Ukraine after reports emerged he was considering handing Kyiv the advanced weapons to strike the Russian capital.



Asked on Tuesday whether he would deliver the deep-range weapons to Ukraine, the US President replied: “No, we’re not looking to do that.”

He added that Ukraine should avoid striking Moscow, saying: “I’m on nobody’s side. You know whose side I’m on? Humanity’s side.”

Trump had previously told the Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in a phone call that he wanted him to “make them [Russians] feel the pain”, according to the Financial Times.

“Volodymyr, can you hit Moscow? ... Can you hit St Petersburg too?” he was quoted as saying in a July 4 call.

Reports suggested Trump was considering sending Ukraine long-range Tomahawk missiles . Picture: Alamy

The Ukrainian president responded: “Absolutely. We can if you give us the weapons.”

Kyiv allegedly received a list from US aides of long-range weapons that could be sent via third-party transfers.

Reports indicated Washington was considered sending Tomahawk missiles capable of striking targets as far as 1,600km away. This would allow Ukraine to hit the Russian capital in an attack.

However, the White House has insisted Trump’s remarks were taken out of context.

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt told reporters: "President Trump was merely asking a question, not encouraging further killing. He’s working tirelessly to stop the killing and end this war.”

It comes just days after Trump announced that Russia will be hit with 'very severe tariffs' if a ceasefire with Ukraine isn't brokered within 50 days.

In a joint press conference, NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte the US is "going to make top-of-the-line weapons" and send them to NATO, which will be paid for by the EU.

Through the deal, Ukraine can get its hands on "really massive numbers of military equipment" for air defence, missiles and ammunition, Rutte added.

It came amid reports that the US President is "very unhappy" with Russia and Putin's actions towards Ukraine.

"Trump is really pissed at Putin. His announcement tomorrow is going to be very aggressive," Senator Lindsey Graham told Axios.

Trump has also said that he will send Ukraine Patriot air defence missiles as they're "desperately" needed.

He added that the missiles are needed because Russian President Vladimir Putin "talks nice but then he bombs everyone in the evening."

“I’m disappointed in Russia, but we’ll see what happens over the next couple of weeks."