Trump makes last-minute preparations ahead of 'liberation day' as Starmer admits 'there will be tariffs'

By Henry Moore

The White House has declared tomorrow “one of the most important days in American history” as Donald Trump prepares to introduce a wave of tariffs on the UK and other nations.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Described as “liberation day” by President Trump, April 2 will see the United States levy tariffs of up to 25 per cent on countries across the globe.

Speaking on Tuesday afternoon, the White House confirmed Mr Trump is locked in discussion with his team to determine the final details of the tariffs.

It comes as Sir Keir Starmer confirmed the UK will be hit with US tariffs despite talks of a trade deal between the two countries.

Simon Marks and Shelagh Fogarty react to Trump's 'massive' liberation day tariff plans

Recent weeks have seen Trump repeatedly promise to impose reciprocal dollar-for-dollar tariffs against nations that tax US goods.

Speaking from the White House on Tuesday, Trump press secretary Karoline Leavitt described tomorrow as “one of the most important days in American history.”

"Our country has been one of the most open economies in the world, and we have... hands down, the best consumer base," she said.

"But too many foreign countries have their markets closed to our exports. This is fundamentally unfair.

"The lack of reciprocity contributes to our large and persistent annual trade deficit that's gutted our industries and hollowed out key workforces."

She confirmed Trump would announce his exact plans in “about 24 hours” but warned “the days of the US being ripped off are over.”

US President Donald Trump during an executive order signing in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, DC, US, on Monday, March 31, 2025. Picture: Alamy

Ahead of the expected tariffs on imported goods, the Chancellor is said to have engaged in talks with her US counterpart, Scott Bessent.

It comes as Downing Street suggested it is unfair to draw parallels between tariff negotiations and the invitation for Donald Trump to make a second state visit to the UK.

Asked whether the invitation could be withdrawn if there is no deal to prevent trade tariffs, the Prime Minister's official spokesman said: "I wouldn't draw any any link between the two.

"Obviously, the state visit is a matter for the Palace, as you know."

Downing Street added: "You'll have seen that the Prime Minister was delighted to extend His Majesty the King's invitation for a historic state visit during his visit to the White House."

"But when it comes to these talks, we'll obviously continue to have these conversations.

"We'll obviously continue them in the national interest, and we'll obviously provide an update as and when we have one."

No country in the world will be exempt from US tariffs, says Business Secretary

It comes as Foreign Secretary David Lammy said the UK must "prepare for the worst" over tariffs from the US as "intense conversations" continue on a possible economic agreement.

On Tuesday, Sir Keir Starmer suggested the UK was "working hard on an economic deal" but admitted: "the likelihood is there will be tariffs."

"Nobody welcomes that, nobody wants a trade war. But I have to act in the national interest and that means all options have to remain on the table."

However, the proposed tariffs hold the potential to wipe out Rachel Reeves's '£10 billion headroom', with the Chancellor warned it could severely impact the balancing of Britain's finances.

Liberal Democrat foreign affairs spokesman Calum Miller, who represents Bicester and Woodstock, told the Commons: "My constituents at the BMW Mini plant in Cowley are deeply concerned about the impact of Donald Trump's global tariff war.

"The uncertainty the plant faces is made much worse by the red tape that now inhibits integrated car production with suppliers in the EU.

"So does the Foreign Secretary agree that in addition to a robust response to the White House, the best step the Government can take to support British businesses would be to start talks on a bespoke UK-EU customs union without delay?"

Mr Lammy replied: "We are an open-trading nation. We have been that under successive governments. It's hugely important at this time that we continue the intense conversations we're having with the US administration on getting an economic agreement but of course we prepare for the worst - all options remain on the table, as the Prime Minister indicated again just yesterday.

"But it's also right that the Business Secretary and I and others across Government continue to engage with business and industry so we can give them the best support at what will be a turbulent economic time, not just for our own country but of course much of the world."