Elon Musk wants ‘legion’ of children for apocalypse, claims mother of one of his 14 kids

By Flaminia Luck

Elon Musk is looking to employ surrogates to have enough children to prevent an “apocalypse", claims the mother of one of his 14 children.

Ashley St Clair, conservative journalist and influencer, stated the tech billionaire refers to his children as the “legion,” alluding to the Roman military units made up of thousands of soldiers used to extend the empire’s influence.

The CEO of Tesla and SpaceX has previously shared pronatalist views, warning that “civilisation is going to crumble” if birth rates don’t drastically rise.

To date, Musk is said to have fathered at least 14 children with four different women: musician Grimes, Neuralink executive Shivon Zilis, his ex-wife, Justine Wilson and St. Clair - who recently obtained paternity test results showing a "99.999%" likelihood that Musk is the father of her son.

St. Clair, 26, initially revealed in February that she had a child - named Romulus - with Musk, sharing the news in a post on X.

She said she decided to come forward after learning that a tabloid was preparing to break the story.

At the time she said: "Five months ago, I welcomed a new baby into the world. Elon Musk is the father.

"I have not previously disclosed this to protect our child's privacy and safety, but in recent days it has become clear that tabloid media intends to do so, regardless of the harm it will cause," she wrote at the time.

"I intend to allow our child to grow in a normal and safe environment,"

I don’t know if the child is mine or not, but am not against finding out. No court order is needed.



Despite not knowing for sure, I have given Ashley $2.5M and am sending her $500k/year. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) March 31, 2025

"For that reason, I ask that the media honor our child's privacy, and refrain from invasive reporting."

In the months that followed, she became entangled in a contentious legal dispute with Musk—a prolonged ordeal she has since discussed openly in an interview with The Wall Street Journal.

St. Clair also shared a video of herself selling her Tesla to "make up for the 60% cut" to child support that Elon had made.

Musk responded to the video saying: "I don’t know if the child is mine or not, but am not against finding out. No court order is needed.

"Despite not knowing for sure, I have given Ashley $2.5M and am sending her $500k/year."

