Full list of countries hit by Donald Trump's tariff announcement on Wednesday

By Katy Ronkin

See the full list of tariffs announced by Donald Trump on Wednesday.

The US will impose 10% tariffs on the UK, Donald Trump said on Wednesday, leaving the UK better off than many countries but still hit with a "devastating" blow.

Mr Trump made the announcement as he gave a rundown of the trade barriers the US will put up on foreign countries on Wednesday evening outside the White House.

The UK's tariffs will be less stringent than others, sitting at the baseline of what Mr Trump announced in the Rose Garden.

China will face blanket tariffs of 34%, the EU 20%, and other countries even more. Vietnam will have 46% tariffs, Thailand 72% and Cambodia 39%. Madagascar will face 95%.

